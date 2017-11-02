Del Beccaro: A Teaching Moment: California’s High Pot Taxes

By

A Teaching Moment: California’s High Pot Taxes

Thomas Del Beccaro, Forbes Online, 11/1/17

Do higher tax rates affect human behavior?

As the nation considers tax reform, according to a report, taxes on pot in California could reach as high as 45% for the consumer. Combined with the slew of regulations on the way, suddenly the libertarian fervor of buying and selling pot doesn’t seem so, well, free.

The question is: Will those pushing for the sale of pot and those buying, finally get a lesson in basic economics?

In 2016, California voters legalized the sale of recreational pot. Many voters felt they were striking a blow for personal freedom with their vote. Since that day, all levels of the California governments have been coming to grips with how to implement the voter’s choice. Of course, that really means how to regulate the sales and how to tax those sales.

OAKLAND, CA – JULY 22: Marijuana plants sit on a shelf at Coffeeshop Blue Sky cannabis dispensery July 22, 2009 in Oakland, California. Voters in Oakland, California overwhelmingly approved a measure during a vote-by-mail special election for a special tax on sales of medicinal marijuana at the city’s four cannabis dispenseries. The new tax rate of $18.00 per $1,000 in sales, up from $1.20 per $1,000, will generate an estimated $294,000 for the financially strapped city.

Keep in mind that, at the time of the vote, California already had the largest pot market in the country – although its size is disputed because most of the market is illegal sales. Some have said, that as of 2015, “California . . . has the largest legal cannabis market in the U.S., at $1.3 billion.” On the other hand, others have reported that over $7 billion in illegal crop has been seized in California. Given the Feds think they seize only around 10% of the illegal crops, you can see how large the market could well be.

On the regulatory front, local governments are setting the bar for obtaining local licenses, while at the state level, something called the Bureau of Cannabis Control, claims it is “the lead agency in developing regulations for medical and adult-use cannabis in California. The Bureau is responsible for licensing retailers, distributors, testing labs and microbusinesses.”

Little wonder that Time reports that “Operators have complained about what they see as potential conflicts in various laws and rules, or seemingly contradictory plans.”

As for taxes, a Fitch Ratings report taxes on pot may reach as high as 45% in parts of the state.