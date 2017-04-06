Del Beccaro: CA Is Heading Due Left and You Are Paying For It.

By

CA Is Heading Due Left and You Are Paying For It.

Tom Del Beccaro, Forbes Online, 4/5/17

The 2016 election is in the books. President Trump won the vote that counts – the Electoral College vote. California went for Hillary and its governing politicians are fighting Trump tooth and nail. Indeed, rather than adjust to the rest of the nation, California is headed due left. Below is a list of just how far Left it is headed and how you – yes, you – are paying for it.

Before we get to the list, we should note how uniquely Left California really is. Plainly stated, of all the large states in America that regularly cast their Electoral College votes for Democrats, California is by far the most lopsided to the Left.

Washington State votes Democrat each Presidential Election – but it has no income tax. That is certainly a policy of the Right not the Left. Oregon reliably votes Left as well – but it regularly lands in the top 20% of states as a place to do business.

Even New York, quite the liberal state in most people’s eyes, is downright balanced compared to California. Not only is there a Conservative Party of New York that matters, the State Legislature is somewhat balanced. This year, although the Democrats dominate the New York Assembly, working with independent Democrats, according to the New York Times, “has allowed [Republicans] to control the chamber.” Before that, after the 2010 elections, Republicans had outright control of the Senate chamber.

California is anything but balanced. For two decades now, the Democrats have owned both chambers of the legislature – now with supermajorities in the Senate and the Assembly. That means they can pass any law they want, including higher taxes, without a single Republican vote.

Finally, keep in mind that California government, from the city council level to the state level, is over $1.3 trillion in debt – and growing because of pension and medical care promises made by those governments. Oh, and don’t forget that California’s highest income rate is 13.3% – 50% higher than New York’s top rate – and the nation’s highest poverty rate.

So how far Left is California headed? Let us count the ways:

Jerry Brown used to stand in the way. The Democrat members of the California legislature are so far Left that Governor Moonbeam regularly vetoed dozens upon dozens of the hundreds of laws passed each year. Yes, Jerry Brown is the adult in their legislative romper room. Previously, that has meant that Brown has vetoed such laws as universal health care and once promised no tax increases without a vote of the people.

No more. In March, Brown proposed a massive $52 billion over 10 years to allegedly pay to fix roads. Keep in mind there is an existing gas tax that is dedicated to fixing roads. The Democrats in the legislature, however, took much of that money and spent it on other things. Now they want a new tax so they won’t feel guilty about raiding existing transportation taxes.

1a. Brown’s High Speed Rail . Jerry Brown didn’t put the brakes on High Speed Rail. Voters passed and Brown has pushed a $68 billion rail boondoggle, which some think would cost double that amount to really build. Even though the voters have soured on the project after finding out more about it, Brown and the legislature continue to fund the early stages of the program, which likely never will be completed. Brown could avoid any current tax increase for roads by using high speed rail funds for roads.

Gavin Newson For Governor . Whatever brakes Brown applied in the past are about to come off. Gavin Newsom is the odds-on favorite to be Governor – he of the “whether you like it out not” squeal. He famously said just that as Mayor of San Francisco when he authorized same-sex marriages despite existing state law prohibiting it. Newsom deftly knew the Courts would likely back his actions and change not only California Law – but law throughout the Country.

But you ain’t seen nothing yet. Newsom, according to the Sacramento Bee, “has long envisioned a universal health care model for California that includes a single-payer system.” Keep in mind, that Newsom is running for Governor so he can run for President.

Universal Healthcare . For years, each legislative session, a universal healthcare bill makes its way through the legislature. This year is no different – a bill will pass. Will Governor Brown sign it? Brown may change his mind this time around if Republicans in Washington undo ObamaCare. Even if Brown says no – because the massive tax increase it requires will conflict with his other tax increase – Newsom would sign that bill in 2019.

The existing bill promises “coverage for all medical care, including inpatient, outpatient, emergency care, dental, vision, mental health and nursing home care” – all without “co-pays or insurance deductibles,” according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel. It is downright Bernie Sanders like.

Who will get those benefits? – well, likely everyone in the state without employer coverage. Everyone. All of which brings us to . . .

A Sanctuary State . Forget Sanctuary Cities – that is so yesterday. California Democrats in Sacramento are so intent on fighting Trump, they want to make California a Sanctuary state with benefits, such as in-state tuition for those here illegally, driver’s licenses and protection from deportation, etc. Those benefits were afforded to them with, as the LA Times called it, “relatively little political rancor.”

Of course, a Sanctuary State, would double down on California’s already permissive immigration policies that make it a magnet for illegal immigration – more than any other state in the Union.

Crime and Less Punishment . The Left has long believed that many who commit crimes are victims themselves. Others are concerned with “mass incarceration” of minorities. So many people were in California prisons that prison overcrowding led to a Federal Court takeover of the prison system. Brown “solved” the overcrowding problem by pushing laws that have led to release of prisoners and the reduction in sentences. The result? A rise in crime that is going unpunished. Ammunition Control . Forget gun control. That too is so yesterday. Gavin Newsom pushed and California voters overwhelmingly supported requiring permits to buy ammunition. Look for other Blue states to do the same. Driving out Farmers . Some of California’s Leftist politicians believe farming harms the environment. They have made farming increasingly more expensive enterprise, through wage and environmental regulations, to the point that they are driving farmers out of business – thereby reducing the capacity of California to produce food. Of course, that raises the price of food across the Country. Another result of that is the increased importation of foods from Mexico and China – two places that use far more pesticides and pollute the world to a much greater degree in the process. California Regulations Are Polluting The World . As I mentioned in my last article, California continually increases the costs of manufacturing to the point of driving manufacturing out of the state. It also results in increased pollution world-wide as jobs go to China and India – two places with limited environmental laws.

So, what does all of this mean to you? The answer is much more than just increased pollution and higher food prices.

First, keep in mind that California has long set the agenda in America. It remains true to a significant degree that “as California goes, so goes the Nation.” Gay marriage is recent proof of that. Also, don’t forget that the San Francisco was ground zero for the sanctuary city movement that grips the Left and affects the whole Country.

Beyond those items, California’s high taxes, high poverty rate and poor job prospects has led many Californians to leave the state for other states. For those too poor to leave and those in poverty because of a lack of jobs brought on bad California policies, they are reliant on federal dollars for welfare, Medicare and the like. All combined, California has a disproportionately high number of welfare recipients – and you pay for that.

The list goes on. For years, Brown and the Democrats have refused to spend money on the upkeep of infrastructure in favor of their social justice plans. The recent storms wreaked havoc that should not have been but for deferred maintenance. Now federal dollars, your tax dollars, are paying for the repair.

All of the above is why you should care about California’s current drive to the Left. It is not just a political temper tantrum – it affects your state and your wallet. In other words, the Left Coast is not just a state of mind, it has a hefty price tag as well – and YOU are paying for it ever day.