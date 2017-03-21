Del Beccaro: How California Regulations Are Polluting The World

By

How California Regulations Are Polluting The World

Thomas Del Beccaro, Forbes Online, 3/8/17

This piece was co-written by Tom Tanton, director of Energy and Environmental Legal Institute with 40 years in energy and environmental policy.

In the church of climate change, carbon emissions are a sin and ending the use of fossil fuels our only prayer. So, the Left regulates and regulates in an effort to reduce so-called greenhouse gases – without ever asking if it is really working. But WHAT IF – current regulations, in addition to killing jobs, are actually adding to our pollution problems not solving them? As usual, California is proving to be the poster child of what not to do.

The issue of climate change, to put it mildly, is controversial. Whether mankind plays a role is even more so. Most, however, are in favor of clean air and water. The real issue is how to best achieve that goal.

How to do it will undoubtedly become the stuff of great partisan rancor as the Trump Administration takes over the Environmental Protection Agency. Rather than just being a choice between existing differences, it is time to consider the possibility that what we are doing today is not reducing pollution levels and how deregulation, yes deregulation, may lead us to a cleaner promised land.

California, not surprisingly, has chosen the route of stunning, stifling and ever-increasing levels of regulation. California’s environmental regulatory ways started in 1959. Back then, California enacted legislation requiring the state Department of Public Health to establish air quality standards and controls for motor vehicle emissions. The first statewide air quality standards were set by the Department of Public Health and became the ‘model’ for Federal legislation in 1960.

From that modest start, perhaps the peak of the California regulatory fever is its very own Global Warming Solutions Act passed in 2006 and made more stringent in 2016. Under that Act, no less than 18 agencies promulgate and enforce regulations aimed at reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Their stated goal is to reduce pollution world-wide. Most recently, their efforts have taken the form of imposing regulations to reduce the methane ‘emissions’ of dairy cows.

With that, perhaps it is time to ask (a) whether overregulation is reducing pollution for California and the Globe or (b) whether regulating cows represents an irrational tipping point – even for California.

In plain truth, in what economists call the laws of unintended consequences, overregulation is actually adding to worldwide pollution. The reason why is called “leakage.”

It is a well-known fact that regulations and taxes have driven manufacturing and even agriculture out of California. Manufacturers and the like have decided they cannot or will not deal with the regulatory and tax burden of places like California and have taken their factories and jobs and farms to places with less restrictions.

Those places include states like Arkansas and countries like India and China. Lord knows the latter two allow for far more pollution than anywhere in the United States. That delta in pollution – between what would have happened in California and what is happening in the alternative locale is called “leakage.”

This is not a small or academic discussion. In the last 25 years, California has lost over a million manufacturing jobs (over 500,000 to Asia by some estimates). As a partial result of that leakage from California and the United States in general, in the short term, global pollution is higher than it would have been if those jobs would have stayed in California and the United States under a more reasonable regulatory and tax system.

A secondary unintended economic consequence of overregulation is that it also adds to pollution in the long run. If those factories and jobs were still in California, the clean manufacturing industry would be far more advanced in America today than it actually is. The demand, and therefore the market, for such technology, however, is lower globally because companies in China and India aren’t in the market for such technology anywhere near as much as a vibrant California would have been.

Plainly stated, it would have been better to have more limited regulations (and lower taxes) and therefore more jobs in California because it would have spurred clean technology industries. In turn, the U.S. could have been the Global leader in that technology and sold it to the world – thereby reducing pollution worldwide in future years. That has been, and will be, a missed opportunity if we stay on the current path.

Of course, none of that has reached Governor Moonbeam. In a recent, fiery speech to the American Geophysical Union conference, California Governor Jerry Brown continued his quest regarding climate change insisting that climate change remains the greatest existential threat to mankind. Brown wants other US States follow “California’s lead.”

Don’t think, however that California is the only place leading the overregulation charge. The U.S. has effectively outlawed nuclear energy through regulation – energy that would have burned much cleaner than the fossil fuel energies that were used in the alternative. The Left is currently trying to do the same by outlawing fracking, which yields natural gas that burns cleaner than coal and oil.

It is important to note that the Left believing China and India will kneel at the altar of Climate Change is not reasonable either. There isn’t a prayer that India and China will place the political needs of the rich Western nations ahead of the economic needs of their billions of people.

So, what should President Trump do? As a successful businessman, President Trump surely recognizes the difference between doing the right thing and doing the thing right. Putting aside for the time being whether reducing greenhouse gases is “the right thing to do,” we question whether government programs (from direct control to faux-market-like actions such as carbon taxes) are “doing the thing right.”

As the government’s own data shows, between 2006 and 2014, California carbon dioxide emissions dropped just under ten percent, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Other states, however, saw a reduction of over twenty percent. In fact, California only came in 24th out of the fifty states and Washington D.C. Indeed, states with freer markets like South Carolina are performing better when it comes to reducing greenhouse gasses than states, like California, which rely on heavy intervention and regulation.

We are confident that President Trump, given his regulatory reform efforts already underway, understands that more reasonable levels of regulations, and true deregulation in some places, will lead to less pollution in the long and short term. After decades of government action that have produced the opposite of the desired result, it’s time to leave our poor milk cows alone and take a harder look at the sacred-cows of the government regulation.