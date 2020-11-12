Dellinger: Cultural Revolution – A Warning From History

By

Joe Biden and family have made numerous sweetheart deals with China—made his family a mint of money. If elected President he will have the complete U.S. government to help his family—and the DOJ, FBI and the CIA, as they have done in the past, protect him from criminal charges. Watch as he ends the tariffs with China and Hunter Biden becomes richer—while American pay more and lose their jobs. “Americans have already begun seeing Liberals not sufficiently supportive of extreme Progressive Correct thought join the ranks of persecuted Conservatives who have also lost jobs or had business contracts canceled because of public comments supporting traditional American values. We are also witnessing openly Marxist organizations like Antifa and Black Lives Matter unleash mobs of Progressive Correct young people trained to use all manner of intimidation and violence to force political concessions from thousands of fearful corporations and feckless government policy makers. These Progressive Correct mobsters believe it is their duty to destroy careers of people insufficiently supportive of their new – Marxist ideas, and attack religious symbols and historical monuments from our old – traditional American culture. Emboldened by recent success, both Antifa and Black Lives Matter have vowed to continue employing their tactics of intimidation and violence until they have remade the United States into their vision of a just society built upon the economic theories of Karl Marx.” We can see the Chinese theory of controlling the population via the barrel of a gun, bullying, destroying laws, violating our Constitution is now the NORMAL in the U.S. We are in deep trouble. But we need to understand the Cultural Revolution created by China.

Cultural Revolution – A Warning From History

By Dan Dellinger, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/13/20 [email protected]

From across the vast Pacific Ocean, Chinese language airwaves have been on fire recently trying to warn Americans that they better wake-up and get serious about addressing the Progressive Correct Marxist mobs rebelling against traditional American culture. Special reports from media outlets such as, Jiang Taigong News, and popular news commentators like Wu Jianmin and Jiang Feng have broadcast numerous programs warning that the tactics of the PC mobs in America have been imported from those utilized by the Red Guard during the Communist Chinese Cultural Revolution. They warn how China’s “Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution” ravaged that country for about a decade beginning in 1966, and resulted in complete obliteration of traditional Chinese culture outside of Taiwan and Hong Kong, destruction of most pre-communist historical sites and buildings, decades of economic stagnation, mass starvation, and the estimated deaths of up to 20 million people. “Should we be taking their warning about another place and time seriously?”

China’s Cultural Revolution began a few years after Mao Zedong was ousted from total power following the disastrous failure of his “Great Leap Forward” program to centrally manage China’s agricultural production. Mao Zedong launched his bid to regain dictatorial power through a series of speeches before massive crowds of jobless students and dissatisfied workers where he blamed China’s ills on pre-communist Chinese culture. Mao called for a “cultural revolution” to eliminate “the Four Olds” (old customs, old culture, old habits, and old ideas) and replace them with “the Four News” (new customs, new culture, new habits, and new ideas). Drawing from China’s millions of idealistic young people, Mao and his political allies next organized the Red Guard to wage their cultural revolution against the Four Olds. Red Guard members were indoctrinated with the fervent belief that all the education they really needed was contained in a compendium of quotations from Mao Zedong known as “Mao’s Little Red Book” and that it was their duty to root out those bourgeois (middle class) counter revolutionaries who had permeated society and were holding China back. “Have America’s Progressive Correct mobsters replaced ‘counter revolution’ with ‘racism’ as their excuse for cultural genocide?”

Beginning in 1966, Mao and his allies unleashed the Red Guard upon the country. Schools closed and factories idled. Clad in their uniform of khaki “Mao jackets”, army caps, and red arm bands these frenzied mobs of teenagers recited his quotations and waved Mao’s Little Red Book as they rampaged throughout China. For the next decade, these fanatical young radicals of the Red Guard took control of China and conducted a reign of terror where they persecuted their teachers and others denounced for clinging to the nebulously defined Four Olds, or insufficiently exhibiting proper Four News behavior. Red Guard persecution usually featured public humiliation and confession spectacles such as parading denounced victims throughout the streets wearing dunce caps and signs around their necks confessing to “crimes against the people”. Denounced Red Guard victims usually had to endure “Struggle Sessions” where after torture and imprisonment, victims would be made to publically “confess” and explain how they would be correcting their behavior in the future. Red Guard atrocities also included widespread book burning, cultural site eradication, and historical building destruction. Armed Red Guard units sometimes fought shooting battles with labor groups for control of cities. It was not until Mao’s death a decade later, that his political rivals seized back power and used China’s armed forces to restore order and end the Cultural Revolution. “Could this be why Progressive Correct mobsters want our policy makers to defund our police?”

Americans have already begun seeing Liberals not sufficiently supportive of extreme Progressive Correct thought join the ranks of persecuted Conservatives who have also lost jobs or had business contracts canceled because of public comments supporting traditional American values. We are also witnessing openly Marxist organizations like Antifa and Black Lives Matter unleash mobs of Progressive Correct young people trained to use all manner of intimidation and violence to force political concessions from thousands of fearful corporations and feckless government policy makers. These Progressive Correct mobsters believe it is their duty to destroy careers of people insufficiently supportive of their new – Marxist ideas, and attack religious symbols and historical monuments from our old – traditional American culture. Emboldened by recent success, both Antifa and Black Lives Matter have vowed to continue employing their tactics of intimidation and violence until they have remade the United States into their vision of a just society built upon the economic theories of Karl Marx. Faced with today’s escalating revolt against traditional American culture and what is at stake if we lose, the question becomes – “What are you going to do to save what you believe in?”

####

Dan Dellinger is a government relations and political consultant based in El Dorado County who can be reached at [email protected]