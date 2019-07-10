By

For several years I tried to get the California Republican Party, via Chair Jim Brulte, to issue a statement demanding that all Democrats that received donations from Ed Buck, return them. Some national Democrats did. We were silent. Who is Ed Buck? “Ed Buck, a major Los Angeles-based Democrat donor, is now being accused of human trafficking and revenge porn in an amended civil suit against him following the deaths of two men in his apartment. Gemmel Moore, an African-American male escort, was found dead in 2017 in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment from a drug overdose. Earlier this year, another African-American man was found dead in Buck’s home from a drug overdose. Following the death, a number of young gay black men came forward and said that Buck has a “fetish for shooting drugs into black men he picks up off the street or hookup sites.” I hope folks in Sacramento see this and demand the Democrats give the money back. Also, that the GOP publicize every Democrat and every dollar the Democrats in California took. At least Jeffrey Epstein is not being sued for killing anybody. Where is the Republican outrage against Buck? Gays and blacks were his victims and we say nothing, while the Democrats, claiming to be the friend of gays and blacks take or took his money. Oh, he is also a good friend of Hillary Clinton. Surprised?

Hillary Clinton and Ed Buck

Dem Donor Accused of Human Trafficking and Revenge Porn

Civil suit follows overdose deaths of two men in Ed Buck’s home

Joe Schoffstall, Washington Free Beacon, 7/9/19

Ed Buck, a major Los Angeles-based Democrat donor, is now being accused of human trafficking and revenge porn in an amended civil suit against him following the deaths of two men in his apartment.

Gemmel Moore, an African-American male escort, was found dead in 2017 in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment from a drug overdose. Earlier this year, another African-American man was found dead in Buck’s home from a drug overdose.

Following the death, a number of young gay black men came forward and said that Buck has a “fetish for shooting drugs into black men he picks up off the street or hookup sites.”

“I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that,” Moore wrote in his journal in December 2016. “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of crystal meth.”

Now, Gemmel’s mother has amendment a civil suit against Buck accusing the liberal donor of human trafficking and revenge porn, CBS News reports. The wrongful death suit was filed after the district attorney’s office said there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against Buck.

“The new amendment is about making sure no box is left unchecked when it comes to all of the crimes that Ed Buck has committed,” Jasmyne Cannick, an advocate for Moore’s family, said. “Information we received from other victims of Ed Buck that Ed Buck loves to take pictures of these young men, loves to take videos of them in their inebriated state.”

The amended portion of the suit claims that Buck “regularly solicits sex from black men in exchange for temporary housing and/or monetary compensation.”

Buck has contributed heavily to Democrats in the Los Angeles area, as well as to more prominent politicians such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) and Rep. Ted Lieu (D., Calif.).

Simema pushed $33,800 in contributions that came from Buck to charities in 2018, and Lieu’s campaign announced that he would donate the $18,500 that came from Buck to gay rights groups after the Washington Free Beacon inquired about the donations following the second death.