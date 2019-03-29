Dem Memo To Journos: If You’re White, Get Out—Democrats Hate White—BAN Them From meeting

By

Imagine if a group of white candidates held a meeting at a church—and only allowed white journalists in to hear the presentations. Rachel Maddow would need cases of tissues to hold back her tears. Jim Acosta would go crazy denouncing the racist society crated by Donald Trump. CNN would go to 28 hour days just to hate Trump. Schumer, Pelosi’s and Newsom would demand the President denounce this, then resign. Yet, Democrats in Georgia, in a major city—Savannah—have allowed a KKK like meeting with candidate for Mayor—just for black journalists, white journalists were kicked out. Let me be clear, this is another example of the Democrat Party being the home of racists—even Joe Biden has become a racist—he HATES himself doe being white and male. He needs therapy to to finally retire. “White political reporters were absolutely S.O.L. As noted by the AP, organizers convening to powwow about an upcoming mayoral race forbid anyone who isn’t black from entering the premises. As reported by the Savannah Morning News, white reporters were barred entry to God’s house while two black reporters were allowed in. TV cameras and recording devices were also absolutely forbidden. Rev. Clarence Teddy Williams refused to comment to the local newspaper on why white reporters were shunned. Williams organized the event and was a part of a decision making process that concluded that white press was bad news.” The Department of Justice needs to investigate this church—and the IRS has to take away its tax exemption—neither the KKK nor this church should be given tax preferences to hate.

Memo To Journos: If You’re White, Get Out—Democrats Hate White—BAN Them From meeting

Betsy Rothstein, The Mirror, Daily Caller, 3/28/19

“Black press only!”

This was the warning emblazoned on the glass doors of a Savannah church, where an event associated with a Georgia mayoral race took place Wednesday.

Also Scotch-taped to the doors of the Historic Bolton Street Missionary Baptist Church: “No audio or video recording!” And “no media (TV, radio, etc…).”

White political reporters were absolutely S.O.L. As noted by the AP, organizers convening to powwow about an upcoming mayoral race forbid anyone who isn’t black from entering the premises. As reported by the Savannah Morning News, white reporters were barred entry to God’s house while two black reporters were allowed in. TV cameras and recording devices were also absolutely forbidden.

Rev. Clarence Teddy Williams refused to comment to the local newspaper on why white reporters were shunned. Williams organized the event and was a part of a decision making process that concluded that white press was bad news.

But the racial details of the race may give you some idea.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach, who is white, is the town’s first mayor in two decades. Come November, he’s throwing his hat in the ring to continue being mayor. Three black candidates are also vying for the job. At least two of those candidates showed up to the meeting that allowed only black press.

According to the Savannah newspaper, Savannah Tribune‘s Shirley James, a black publisher, was permitted to attend.

In an incredible act of racism, Savannah Alderman Van Johnson, who is black and running for mayor, said people have the right to do what they want to do. He claimed it was not his meeting, so not his rules.

Louis Wilson, the other black mayoral hopeful, also claimed that it wasn’t his meeting.

The Mirror reached out to a reverend at the church to ask questions.

No one picked up the phone and there was no answering machine.

