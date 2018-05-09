Democrat National VICE CHAIR: Keith Ellison sports ‘I don’t believe in borders’ T-shirt

By

The Vice Chair of the Democrat national Committee, a Congressman from Minnesota, a person that FOLLOWS Sharia law, now wants you to open our borders to terrorists, human traffickers, drug deals and your run of the mill criminal. That is the Democrat Party in America today. “A video posted online Monday shows a Democratic Party leader wearing a T-shirt calling for an end to U.S. borders while participating in a local May Day parade in Minnesota last Friday. Democratic National Committee deputy chair Keith Ellison, D-Minn., wore a black shirt that read, “Yo no creo en fronteras.” In English, that sentence translates to, “I don’t believe in borders.” Ellison, a progressive Democrat, said in March he supports a new type of welfare proposal that would have the government pay people a basic salary if technological advancements put them out of work. Ask your candidate for office if they support Ellison or want him thrown out?

Keith Ellison sports ‘I don’t believe in borders’ T-shirt

by Anna Giaritelli, Washington Examiner, 5/7/18

A video posted online Monday shows a Democratic Party leader wearing a T-shirt calling for an end to U.S. borders while participating in a local May Day parade in Minnesota last Friday.

Democratic National Committee deputy chair Keith Ellison, D-Minn., wore a black shirt that read, “Yo no creo en fronteras.”

In English, that sentence translates to, “I don’t believe in borders.”

Ellison, a progressive Democrat, said in March he supports a new type of welfare proposal that would have the government pay people a basic salary if technological advancements put them out of work.

“I personally do think that the universal basic income — it has a lot of merit,” Ellison said during a panel discussion in Minneapolis. “As people are displaced, the truth is there’s still plenty of stuff for people to do. I don’t think that universal basic income means people sit around. I think it means they do other things that are necessary, like extra folks in the classroom to help out the teacher.”

In February, he also said he backed the idea of a “maximum wage.”

“If you were to say, ‘Look, if you make more than 20 times more than the people who actually make the products and do the services of your company,’ then we’re going to tax you more,” Ellison said.