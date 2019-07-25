Dem Prez Candidates/Guv Newsom/ Sen. Harris & Feinstein: We MUST Protect Illegal Alien DRUG Dealers

By

This is who the Democrat Party is protecting: “In what can only be described as an act of love by some politicians, a previously deported illegal alien has been arrested in Duplin County, North Carolina on more than a dozen charges including re-entering the country, manufacturing meth, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and vehicular larceny. ABC 12 News reports that George Zapata, 51, was stopped on Monday by local police for numerous traffic violations. After a brief verbal altercation with the officer on-site, Zapata fled the scene still in his vehicle. While driving away, “he crashed and flipped his truck. Authorities said Zapata pointed a gun at law enforcement during the chase. After Zapata crashed, deputies said he ran from the scene still displaying his weapon.” What they refuse to protect is your children, your family and community. As long as Democrats can use government to protect criminals, none of us are safe. Think about it, why hasn’t the legacy media explained this?

Illegal Alien Flips Truck, Threatens Police Officer, Gets Arrested On More Than A Dozen Charges

Timothy Meads, Townhall, 7/25/19

|

In what can only be described as an act of love by some politicians, a previously deported illegal alien has been arrested in Duplin County, North Carolina on more than a dozen charges including re-entering the country, manufacturing meth, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and vehicular larceny.

ABC 12 News reports that George Zapata, 51, was stopped on Monday by local police for numerous traffic violations. After a brief verbal altercation with the officer on-site, Zapata fled the scene still in his vehicle. While driving away, “he crashed and flipped his truck. Authorities said Zapata pointed a gun at law enforcement during the chase. After Zapata crashed, deputies said he ran from the scene still displaying his weapon.”

Zapata then stole another motor vehicle and drove it into the woods. He was later found crawling through a field in an attempt to evade authorities. In total, police found 34 grams of meth on the illegal alien between his body and his truck. More than that, he also racked up quite the rap sheet on Monday afternoon.

ABC 12 has a complete list of the charges against the suspect:

Assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine Two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle Larceny of a motor vehicle Maintaining a place to keep controlled substances Felony fleeing to elude arrest Possessing controlled substances in jail Manufacturing Schedule II drugs Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II drugs Simple possession of marijuana Possession of marijuana paraphernalia Carrying a concealed weapon Possession of drug paraphernalia Fail to heed blue light or siren Aggressive driving Failure to maintain lane control No operator’s license Unsafe passing on a yellow line

Zapata was placed in Duplin County jail on a $500,000 bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that the man had been previously removed from the U.S. before.