More proof that Joe Biden is a wholly owned employee of the Communist Chinese Party. Remember, he let the Communists spy on us via a spy balloon. He has sold our oil to the Chinese. Biden will not defend Taiwan. Biden still allows the Communist Chinese to steal our intellectual property, buy farmland near U.S. military bases and defends them. Of course the millions the Biden Crime Family has taken from the Communist Chinese government has nothing to do with his fealty to the Communists. “The DCNF recently revealed that Ng served as “executive director” at both the China Overseas Exchange Association (COEA) and the China Overseas Friendship Association (COFA). China experts, such as former CIA officer Nicholas Eftimiades, have identified both COEA and COFA as Chinese intelligence front groups. “No Chinese Americans — indeed no Americans — should face suspicions of disloyalty or treason based on their ethnicity, nation of origin, or that of their family members,” CAPAC’s press release stated. “That kind of profiling is beneath us all, particularly those entrusted with public office.” However, Chu’s comments follow a series of DNCF investigations that produced evidence of her own alleged CCP intel front group ties. Chu served as the “honorary chairwoman” for an organization opposing Taiwan’s independence, which the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission identified as a front group of the United Front Work Department, one of the CCP’s overseas influence operations, according to a previous DCNF investigation. Yup, three California Democrat members of Congress have ties to the Communist Chinese Party—Chu, Lieu and Takano. The bad news is that these three are the moderates in the California Democrat Party.

Dem Reps Defend Biden Appointee Who Belonged To Alleged Chinese Intel Fronts, Suggest Critics Are Racist

PHILIP LENCZYCKI, Daily Caller, 2/20/23

A Democratic congresswoman tied to alleged Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence front groups, along with other members of her party, defended a Biden administration official on Friday after Republicans raised questions about his alleged Chinese government links.

After six Republican lawmakers led by Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden urged the FBI to investigate the alleged CCP intel front group ties of Dominic Ng, CEO of East West Bank and Biden’s appointee to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) led by California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu accused Gooden and his peers of singling out Ng due to his ethnicity, according to a joint press release on Chu’s website. Without providing evidence, CAPAC’s statement, which was also signed by Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu and Mark Takano of California as well as Grace Meng of New York, claimed the recent “suspicions” surrounding Ng’s alleged CCP ties were racially motivated and based on findings from “extreme-right” outlets, referring to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The DCNF recently revealed that Ng served as “executive director” at both the China Overseas Exchange Association (COEA) and the China Overseas Friendship Association (COFA). China experts, such as former CIA officer Nicholas Eftimiades, have identified both COEA and COFA as Chinese intelligence front groups.

“No Chinese Americans — indeed no Americans — should face suspicions of disloyalty or treason based on their ethnicity, nation of origin, or that of their family members,” CAPAC’s press release stated. “That kind of profiling is beneath us all, particularly those entrusted with public office.”

However, Chu’s comments follow a series of DNCF investigations that produced evidence of her own alleged CCP intel front group ties.

Chu served as the “honorary chairwoman” for an organization opposing Taiwan’s independence, which the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission identified as a front group of the United Front Work Department, one of the CCP’s overseas influence operations, according to a previous DCNF investigation. The DCNF also found that since 2012, Chu has served as the “honorary president” at the All-America Chinese Youth Federation, an organization whose leaders have included five individuals who’ve belonged to alleged UFWD front groups.

Most recently, the DCNF reported that Chu gave certificates of “Congressional Recognition” to at least 10 individuals who belonged to alleged CCP intel groups, many of whom also made political donations to Chu, campaign finance records reveal.

“Anyone who comes to Mr. Ng’s defense has questionable judgment, but calling members who are simply demanding an investigation ‘racist’ is just sad,” Gooden told the DCNF on Monday.

Prior to Ng’s appointment to APEC, CAPAC unsuccessfully lobbied President-elect Biden in December 2020 to appoint Ng to serve as secretary of the Commerce Department, according to Rep. Chu’s website.