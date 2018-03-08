Democrat AG Candidate Dave Jones: California Does NOT Have to Cooperate With Federal Immigration Laws

By

Dave Jones wants to be the Attorney General of California. As such he would take an oath to uphold the laws of California and the United States. Like the appointed AG, Xavier Becerra, Jones does not believe in the Rule of law and would use his office to oppose the rights of Americans.

By definition Becerra needs to be impeached and indicted for corruption. Jones is trying to be more corrupt than Becerra—as if that is possible. California is a rogue State/nation.

California will defend its right not to cooperate in deportations Statement of Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, 3/7/18



SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones issued the following statement regarding Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit to Sacramento and lawsuits against California’s sanctuary state laws: “Last night, I stood with the Sacramento Immigrants’ Rights Coalition and the Sacramento Central Labor Council to protest the deportation of immigrants whose only crime is coming here, as generations of immigrants who are now Americans came here before them, fleeing political oppression and seeking a better life. Today I join those protesting U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit to Sacramento and his lawsuit challenging California’s newly enacted laws, which limits state and local law enforcement cooperation in the deportation of our neighbors, our co-workers, the parents of our children’s friends and their children. We will defend our state laws and our right to refuse to cooperate with the targeting, intimidation and deportation of immigrants whose only violation is entering the country. As Insurance Commissioner, I lead a state law enforcement agency. I have instructed law enforcement personnel of the Department of Insurance to not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, consistent with the provisions of SB 54. I will do everything within my power and the law to defend California’s law-abiding immigrant community.”