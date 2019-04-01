Democrat Bill to shift Cow Palace operations –to End Gun Show

By

The Democrats really hate freedom. They are unable to end “gun shows” at the famous Cow Palace in the San Fran area. It makes too much money for this government owned facility. So, the infamous Scott Weiner, author of SB 50 to take away the right of your city council to issue permits and zoning—giving it to Sacramento—now has a bill SB 281, to change the controlling management of the Palace, for the purposes of tearing down the 68 acre facility and building affordable housing. Along with SB 50, Weiner is going to make developers—major donors to the Democrat Party very rich—and the rights of citizens, limited. “By proposing Senate Bill 281, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is hoping new legislation to ban gun and ammunition sales at the Cow Palace and put in place a locally-controlled governing body for the venue will make it more responsive to community needs. Approved by the state’s Government and Finance committee Wednesday, the bill has sparked concerns among members of the Cow Palace’s board and event coordinators who believe the bill signals the demolition of the venue to make way for housing. Joined by San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, Daly City Councilwoman Juslyn Manolo and San Francisco Supervisors Shamann Walton and Ahsha Safai, Wiener said the bill is aimed at affording the surrounding community a chance to inform what the site holds in the coming years. Currently governed by the 1-A District Agricultural Association within the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the site would be transferred to a joint powers authority comprised of officials from Daly City as well as San Francisco and San Mateo counties under SB 281.” Guess he does not understand—ending the Cow Palace Gun Shows will not stop people from buying guns. In fact, as the Democrats threaten our Second Amendment rights, more people buy guns. Thought you should know about this abusive effort—again by the infamous Scott Weiner.

Bill to shift Cow Palace operations

Proposal for gun show ban and local authority draw concerns of officials, event coordinators

By Anna Schuessler Daily Journal, 3/30/19 https://www.smdailyjournal.com/news/local/bill-to-shift-cow-palace-operations/article_5aeb5ee2-529f-11e9-bfc9-f7b8296c02c7.html

For more than 75 years, the Cow Palace in Daly City has hosted thousands of visitors at a time looking to get a glimpse of the Grand National Rodeo, the Great Dickens Fair and the Crossroads of the West gun show, among other large-scale events.

From concerts to cheerleading competitions, the range of events at the venue varies widely, and, in recent weeks, featured a reptile show and HempCon, a showcase of marijuana products.

But in the face of the Bay Area’s housing shortage, a coalition of state, county and city officials are calling for a chance for the community to weigh in on the future of the 68-acre event space.

By proposing Senate Bill 281, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is hoping new legislation to ban gun and ammunition sales at the Cow Palace and put in place a locally-controlled governing body for the venue will make it more responsive to community needs. Approved by the state’s Government and Finance committee Wednesday, the bill has sparked concerns among members of the Cow Palace’s board and event coordinators who believe the bill signals the demolition of the venue to make way for housing.

Joined by San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, Daly City Councilwoman Juslyn Manolo and San Francisco Supervisors Shamann Walton and Ahsha Safai, Wiener said the bill is aimed at affording the surrounding community a chance to inform what the site holds in the coming years. Currently governed by the 1-A District Agricultural Association within the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the site would be transferred to a joint powers authority comprised of officials from Daly City as well as San Francisco and San Mateo counties under SB 281.

“In addition to banning the gun shows, this bill simply allows the local community to decide the future of the Cow Palace site,” Wiener said, noting a locally-controlled agency could weigh a number of future uses for the site, including renovating the Cow Palace and maintaining it for events or removing it and developing it with housing. “Those will all be local decisions and the bill does not dictate any result.”

Cow Palace concern

But Cow Palace board members aren’t convinced the facility would remain an event venue should SB 281, for which Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, is a co-author, pass. Barbara Wanvig, vice president of the Cow Palace board, expected a new governing body assembled according to Wiener’s proposal would almost certainly take steps to tear down the facility in a move that would overlook the many community services the facility provides.

Having served on the Cow Palace board for some 12 years, Wanvig has seen the venue capable of holding some 16,000 people host annual events such as the Grand National Rodeo and more recently hold events for tech companies like Facebook and Salesforce as well as family-friendly activities like the Garden Bros Circus.

As chair of the board’s finance committee, Wanvig said the venue’s financial position is strong, with assets in excess of current liability growing substantially in recent months and reserves allowing the venue to make repairs and do deferred maintenance.

“I think this would be a tragedy if the Cow Palace were lost,” she said. “We’re a remarkable facility in many ways, we get no money from the state.”

Wanvig also noted the venue has worked with private groups and government organizations looking to lease space for parking, adding the venue’s parking lot is expected to soon serve as training grounds for San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency bus drivers.

But Wiener has alleged the Cow Palace board has been unresponsive to calls from the community to end the gun shows and redevelop the land. Though he acknowledged the venue’s board has pointed to conversations with Daly City and a local developer about a mixed-use development on a portion of their properties, Wiener noted no plans have emerged in the years since they were first mentioned.

“After all these years of the community trying to work with the Cow Palace … it’s time to try something new,” he said.

By offering a glimpse of Bay Area history, one of the region’s larger indoor facilities and a gathering place that can be used during major emergencies, the Cow Palace has proven its value as a unique space serving multiple purposes, said Kevin Patterson, executive director of the Save the Cow Palace Coalition. Having coordinated the five-weekend Great Dickens Fair at the venue for the last 19 years, Patterson didn’t feel there is any other venue that could accommodate the large-scale shows many have come to expect to see at the Cow Palace from both a space and timing perspective.

Unique facility

Worried the passage of the bill would signal the end of the Cow Palace as an events venue, Patterson emphasized the unique nature of the facility, where historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr. have spoken and bands like the Beatles have performed.

“New artists and new audiences experience that history every time they go there for the Dickens Fair,” he said. “That’s a fantastic double value for any venue.”

Because the Cow Palace’s board is already made up of officials from San Francisco and San Mateo counties, Patterson felt SB 281 will create unnecessary bureaucracy and would also pre-empt Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ability to make his own appointments for the board.

He is hoping the bill can be amended to resemble the legislation Wiener introduced last year, which only proposed a ban on gun shows at the venue. Though the bill gained favor with the state Legislature, it was ultimately vetoed by former governor Jerry Brown, who said in a letter to the state Senate the decision on what kind of shows occur at the Cow Palace rests with the facility’s board of directors.

Wanvig also wondered if state legislators reviewing the bill had considered the Cow Palace’s potential to provide emergency services in the event of a major earthquake or disaster. With acres of parking and facilities capable of serving thousands of people at a time, the venue is well-equipped to handle all kinds of emergencies, she said.

“The Cow Palace stands alone in having the ability to really take care of people in an emergency,” she said.

Having worked on banning gun shows at the Cow Palace for more than a decade, Supervisor David Canepa was pleased to support SB 281 and its proposal to ensure local policymakers and community leaders are represented on the venue’s board. Canepa said he’s seen some of the venue’s events move to other Bay Area facilities like the SAP Center in San Jose or the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo over the years, and expected the same to happen when the Chase Center in San Francisco is in operation.

Though he acknowledged the role the venue has played in the past as host to events like the 1964 Republican National Convention, Canepa felt the time has come to let local representatives determine the best use of the Cow Palace.

“Whatever the Cow Palace becomes, let’s make sure that the board is comprised of people who live in those communities and have input,” he said.