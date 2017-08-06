Democrat Chiang Claims Californians APPROVE $6-9 Billion ($12-19 Billion With Interest) Affordable Housing Bond

By

California is rich. In April the legislature passed a 12 cent a gallon new tax on gas. Just a few days ago, Chad Mayes, leader of the Assembly GOP saw no problem and got six others Republicans to approve a 63 cent new tax on gas—and take money from some companies, give it to others, plus transferring tax dollars to the biggest scam in American history—the choo choo to no where. “The poll, conducted by JMM Research for the group Advocates for Affordable Housing, found that the electorate is attuned to the state’s housing problems, with 60 percent of likely November 2018 voters supporting a $6 billion to $9 billion statewide affordable housing bond. As housing prices – whether for purchase or for rent – soar to levels similar to those of the period just before the housing bubble burst, more than one in three families can’t afford their rent and one in five households pay more than half their income toward housing. So instead of fixing the policies that cause the high cost of housing, Sacramento is looking at putting the people of California in debt (already listed at $1.5 trillion) by $12-18 billion—while paying off unions and crony capitalists. How unaffordable will your house be if this passes? BTW, on the 2018 statewide ballot will be bonds for parks, water and education. Ready to call yourself a Texan?

Supporters of affordable housing bond say public is in favor

Central Valley Business Times, 8/4/17

State Treasurer Chiang urges governor and Legislature to “think big” about the problem

“There is no room for timidity”

A new poll shows California voters support a possible $6-9 billion statewide affordable housing bond in 2018.

The state’s housing shortage is “so catastrophic in scale that it not only threatens our economic vitality, but fuels inequality, poverty, domestic violence, hardship for our veterans, and growing resignation that the California dream is now out of reach,” says state Treasurer John Chiang.

“When one-fifth of the nation’s homeless reside in our state and most working Californians can no longer even hope to live in the communities in which they work or were once raised, we must think big and act boldly in correctly sizing our public investment,” Mr. Chiang says.

Earlier this month the governor and legislative leaders committed to begin tackling the growing housing gap with a housing package that would:

Include a permanent source of state investment in affordable homes;

A bond measure to provide a significant, short-term jumpstart to get affordable homebuilding underway; and

Reforms to speed approval and construction of affordable developments.

“When 40 percent of surveyed Californians have someone in their immediate circle of friends and family living on the streets and 60 percent who have seen high housing costs drive their children and close friends to move away, there is no room for timidity,” Mr. Chiang says. “In light of our polling results, the $3 billion contained in the current legislation is simply not enough. Voters demand more.”

Adds Robbie Hunter, president of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, “We represent hundreds of thousands of blue collar families that are struggling to keep or buy a home. Our catastrophic housing problem is too big to be wallpapered over.”

Mr. Hunter says that a new $6 billion bond would mean housing for more than one million Californians in need and create 120,000 construction jobs. A $9 billion bond would shelter 1.7 million Californians and create 180,000 construction jobs, he says.

“Modest-income earners in California are spending more than half of their income on rent,” says Lisa Hershey, executive director of Housing California, an advocacy nonprofit. “The lack of affordable homes pushes hardest on them, making it the single biggest driver of poverty and income inequality, and placing more families at the brink of homelessness.”

About the survey

The recently completed poll was commissioned as part of the groundwork laid by state Treasurer John Chiang and a coalition of affordable housing advocates to place a large affordable housing bond initiative on the November 2018 ballot should state policymakers fail to act.

From May 29 to June 7, 2017, JMM Research interviewed 800 likely November 2018 voters in California via telephone (landline and cell). The margin of error for the full sample was +/- 3.5 percent at the 95 percent confidence interval; margins of error for subgroups will be higher.