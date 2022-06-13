Democrat Congress member Sounds Like Vladimir Putin:  Pa. Democrat Congresswoman Goes Full Nazi, Says GOP Must Be ‘Cleansed’

By

Putin says the reason he invaded Ukraine is because Zelensky and his political party are Nazis—and no nation should have Nazis in government. Now we have more proof the Democrats are turning our nation into a Soviet Union affiliate. “Despite being an advocate of “civility,” “decency,” and “unity” in the past, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) has apparently been so radicalized by her caucus that she now says the Republican Party is “diseased” and must be “cleansed.” “This is, in my opinion, a diseased Republican Party. And it needs to be cured and cleansed,” Houlahan said on the Daily Beast‘s The New Abnormal podcast last month. “So the stakes of having a Republican, as an example, in my seat are more than just policy differences. They are democracy, in my opinion.” The GOP is “diseased” and must be “cleansed?” Where have you heard such rhetoric before? It bears a shocking resemblance to the rhetoric of the Nazi Party. In my opinion she sounds like Putin, a modern day Hitler. That is the Democrat Party. In fact, NO Democrat, like San Fran Nan, has denounced Houlahan—and silence is consent.







Pa. Democrat Congresswoman Goes Full Nazi, Says GOP Must Be ‘Cleansed’

BY MATT MARGOLIS, PJ Media, 6/11/22

Despite being an advocate of “civility,” “decency,” and “unity” in the past, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) has apparently been so radicalized by her caucus that she now says the Republican Party is “diseased” and must be “cleansed.”

“This is, in my opinion, a diseased Republican Party. And it needs to be cured and cleansed,” Houlahan said on the Daily Beast‘s The New Abnormal podcast last month. “So the stakes of having a Republican, as an example, in my seat are more than just policy differences. They are democracy, in my opinion.”

The GOP is “diseased” and must be “cleansed?” Where have you heard such rhetoric before? It bears a shocking resemblance to the rhetoric of the Nazi Party.

Activists often make comparisons of their political enemies to Nazis, but in this case, this is not hyperbole.

Here’s what the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum says about the Nazi’s racial science:

From 1933 to 1945, Nazi Germany carried out a campaign to “cleanse” German society of individuals viewed as biological threats to the nation’s “health.”

Houlahan’s language is dehumanizing and immoral, and yet I have no doubt she has drunk enough of the left-wing Kool-Aid since she took office in 2019 that she actually believes what she’s saying. This is the kind of rhetoric that inspires left-wing activists to want to assassinate conservative Supreme Court justices or members of Congress. They’ve been conditioned to believe that people who disagree with them on policy are less than human.