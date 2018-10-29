Democrat Congressional Candidate: Married her BROTHER..Immigration Fraud

By

This is an example of the “quality” of the Democrat candidates around the nation. In this Minnesota campaign, the Democrat wants to replace Keith Ellison, the hater of white people, Jews and others. She fits right in! “Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-60B) currently leads the race to fill the federal House seat being vacated by Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN). Immediately after being elected to her current seat in 2016, Omar faced allegations — soon backed by a remarkable amount of evidence — that she had married her own brother in 2009, and was still legally his wife. They officially divorced in December 2017. The motivation for the marriage remains unclear. However, the totality of the evidence points to possible immigration fraud and student loan fraud. Note that San Fran Nan supports this corrupt, vile candidate. Looking forward to a Minnesota DA and U.S. Attorney General to investigate and prosecute her for the violations of laws. Remember, Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Kamela Harris and the smear artist Dianne Feinstein all support her. How do I know? NONE have denounced her or asked her to quit the campaign.

By David Steinberg, PJ Media, 10/23/18

Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-60B) currently leads the race to fill the federal House seat being vacated by Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN). Immediately after being elected to her current seat in 2016, Omar faced allegations — soon backed by a remarkable amount of evidence — that she had married her own brother in 2009, and was still legally his wife. They officially divorced in December 2017.

The motivation for the marriage remains unclear. However, the totality of the evidence points to possible immigration fraud and student loan fraud.

Rep. Omar has stated that she did marry “British citizen” Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, though the allegation that he is her brother is “absurd and offensive.”

Below, exclusive new evidence — from official archived high school records and corroborating sources — strongly supports the claim that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is indeed her brother.

As this implicates Rep. Omar in multiple state and federal felonies, I have contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota to submit all other information uncovered during our investigation.

According to official student enrollment records archived by St. Paul Public Schools and the state of Minnesota, an “Ahmed N. Elmi” was enrolled as a senior in the Class of 2003 at Arlington Senior High School in St. Paul, MN, from September 6, 2002, until June 10, 2003. He graduated and received a diploma.

The enrollment record states that “Ahmed N. Elmi” was born on April 4, 1985.

Both Ilhan Omar’s 2009 marriage documents and her 2017 divorce proceedings state that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi was born on April 4, 1985.

After an extensive background search, I have not been able to find any other person named “Ahmed Nur Said Elmi,” “Ahmed N. Elmi,” or even “Ahmed Elmi” with the birthdate April 4, 1985. The man Ilhan Omar married and the 17- to 18-year-old who attended Arlington Senior High School in St. Paul, MN, in 2002-2003 are one and the same.

Ahmed N. Elmi was a minor for most of the school year, and thus his parent(s)/legal guardian(s) would very likely also be listed on his enrollment records — along with his home address and telephone number.

St. Paul Public Schools stated to me that federal law (FERPA) and Minnesota law forbid it from releasing the names of Ahmed N. Elmi’s parents/legal guardians, address, or phone number from his enrollment record without Elmi’s signed permission — or a warrant.

I then contacted several members of the Class of 2003 — and I was told that Eli “was living with his father” while attending Arlington Senior High School. I have also obtained the likely address.

Further, Elmi’s father was identified as the same man Ilhan Omar has always publicly referred to as her own father: Nur Said Elmi Mohamed. (Read about Somali naming tradition here.)

Here is his Facebook account, where he refers to himself as Nur Said.

On Friday (October 19), I emailed Rep. Ilhan Omar, the MN Democratic Party (DFL) chairman, and the MN DFL CD-5 chairman to request comment. I asked for a response by Monday evening — a full three days. I also sent a follow-up email to all three on Monday afternoon:

No one responded.

This was not unexpected. Rep. Omar did not respond to a three-day deadline before I published an article covering her on August 8, 2018. That article presented documented evidence that Omar appeared to commit perjury multiple times during her 2017 divorce proceedings.

However, perhaps this tweet posted last night from Rep. Omar’s official Twitter account was an indirect response:

https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1054576234666123264

If so, I’d suggest the evidence against her stands on its own. I would also ask her to produce a single instance of false content, or “propaganda,” that I have published in my three articles covering her background.

I will publish a fourth article later this week.