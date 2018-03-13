Democrat Congressional candidate–Worked for Obama—Grandfather was German Terrorist

By

Obama Alum, Grandson Of A Munich Terrorist Is Running For Congress

Robert Donachie, Daily Caller, 3/12/18



Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar is running for Congress in California to unseat scandal-ridden Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter.

A San Diego native, Campa-Najjar says he wants to serve the community that helped raise him, serve his family and friends, and provide the 50th District of California a leader who is not embattled in scandal, a reference to incumbent Hunter.

Campa-Najjar supports a number of policies backed by the growing hard-left faction of the Democratic Party. He is a staunch supporter of a universal health care system, like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare-for-All proposal. Like Sanders, an Independent, Campa-Najjar has no solution for how to pay for a universal health care system, but still thinks it is the system of the future.

The Democratic hopeful is also up for stricter gun laws and is adamantly against the construction of a border wall along the southern U.S.-Mexico border.

Campa-Najjar is the grandson of one of the architects of the 1972 Palestinian terrorist attack that led to the slaughter of 11 Israeli athletes at the Olympic Games. The young Democrat says he does not share his grandfather’s political beliefs and has made strong ties with the Jewish community in the district.

He is looking to unseat Hunter, a former Marine, who is under federal investigation for improperly spending campaign funds for personal use. A San Diego grand jury has subpoenaed members of his family and former Hill staffers to discern how and where Hunter spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on friends and family.

Despite an ongoing investigation and Republicans calling for his retirement, Hunter has outraised Campa-Najjar well over $350,000. The Republican representative also took the last election with over 63 percent of the vote in 2016 and 71 percent in 2014.