Democrat Congressman Costa Upset: ICE is Causing Illegal Aliens to Lose Their Jobs!

By

Democrat Congressman Jim Costa forgot his oath of office—to defend and protect the Constitution and the laws of the United States. He is upset that ICE is enforcing Federal law, passed by Congress. In the course of enforcement hundreds of illegal aliens are being arrested and many others has gone back into the shadows or lost their jobs. Costa is upset that criminals from foreign countries are losing jobs—note he is NOT upset that honest Americans are not given the jobs. “Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership vowed last year to do “four to five times” more investigations of businesses that hire undocumented workers. In recent months, Fresno-area farming companies have received notices from ICE that their employee records will be audited, leading to dozens of workers to lose their jobs. In a letter sent Wednesday to ICE Director Thomas Homan, Costa, the Democrat from Fresno, said that he recently met with ICE leaders to ask them to re-prioritize, but he was told that businesses can expect an increased level of audits for the foreseeable future. If you are an American why would you vote for Costa, who has NEVER put out a statement declaring that illegal aliens should not be taking American jobs? Who does he represent? Not Americans.

Costa: More ICE audits will have ‘severe and disproportionate’ impact on Valley business

By Mackenzie Mays, Fresno Bee, 3/15/18

Fresno congressman Jim Costa is urging federal immigration agents to cut back on workplace audits, saying they will have a “severe and disproportionate” impact on agricultural communities in the Valley.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement leadership vowed last year to do “four to five times” more investigations of businesses that hire undocumented workers. In recent months, Fresno-area farming companies have received notices from ICE that their employee records will be audited, leading to dozens of workers to lose their jobs.

In a letter sent Wednesday to ICE Director Thomas Homan, Costa, the Democrat from Fresno, said that he recently met with ICE leaders to ask them to re-prioritize, but he was told that businesses can expect an increased level of audits for the foreseeable future.

Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has been at odds with California Democrats over policies from immigration to tax reform. Here’s a primer on Trump’s ideological battles with the state. Emily Zentner

“Increasing I-9 audits will only divert ICE resources from other critical enforcement priorities. Instead of tracking down human traffickers, investigating terrorists or apprehending members of transnational criminal organizations, ICE would send armed agents to businesses around the country to search for employment paperwork irregularities,” Costa, D-Fresno, said in the letter.

Costa pointed to drug and sex trafficking rings in the San Joaquin Valley that “too often target immigrants and their children,” and to $100,000 worth of heroin seized by Fresno police last year that had possible Mexican cartel connections.

“Stopping this type of activity requires strategic and sophisticated interior immigration enforcement,” Costa said. “ICE should focus its limited resources on hardened criminals who are harming our communities, not hard-working individuals who are positively contributing to our communities.”

ICE did not respond to requests for comment.