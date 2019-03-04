Democrat Gonzalez Rains Fire on Chamber Delegation

By

At least Nathans Fletcher wife is honest. She tells the Chamber of Commerce to their face she hates them. Yet, the Chamber continues to smiles and does not stop having its members donate to her campaigns or that of her husband, the poster child for arrogance and self absorption. That may be one of the dumbest statements I have ever read or heard. How do you "respect" someone that says that hate you? That is why Republicans continue to lose—we get slapped and think it is a love pat. Until we get bold and aggression, until the corporations get bold and aggression, Sacramento Democrats will continue to destroy our State.

Politics Report: Gonzalez Rains Fire on Chamber Delegation

Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts , Voice of San Diego, 3/2/19

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce took its annual delegation to Sacramento this week, and apparently had an interesting breakfast with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

We started getting texts the moment she began speaking to the group Wednesday.

What she said: Some folks relayed that she had told the Chamber group that she hates them. She told us she said that she hates the Chamber during campaign season.

She also advised the Chamber to get out of campaign politics. She said she thought Mayor Kevin Faulconer had finally gotten “some balls” but then said she maybe shouldn’t have said that.

“One thing I do respect about Lorena is she is who she is and does not apologize. But it seems like there should be a way to express yourself without going in front of them and saying you hate them and what they represent,” said Councilman Chris Cate, who was there.

What Gonzalez says she said: Contacted Friday, Gonzalez said she is tired of what she described as a unique San Diego culture where people are courteous in person but then tear one another apart when they’re separate in private settings.

She said things would work a lot better if everyone just said what they were thinking and resolved their conflicts in the open.

“Let’s be honest and not play a game where we all get together and break bread and smile and then talk shit in our silos,” she said.

On the Chamber and politics: We were curious about a point she had apparently made that the Chamber should stay out of politics and focus on policy. She derided them for spending on losing campaigns.

We asked her about some of the losing campaigns labor had also spent on.

“Yes, but the Labor Council learns,” she said. “When the Labor Council goes out and does a highly partisan attack on, say, Carl DeMaio, they don’t expect Carl to show up again and kiss their ring.”

She also told the Chamber group she didn’t appreciate that they spent money against her husband, Nathan Fletcher’s campaign for supervisor.

“They need Democrats far more than Democrats need them,” Gonzalez said.

More: She reiterated that we could get a lot more done in San Diego if we were more comfortable with conflict.

“Have the ovaries to stand up and have a tough conversation, because when we create a conflict that can be resolved, it can be resolved in a good way,” she said. “I am tired of people believing that somehow there’s always a softer, gentler way to handle it.”

Chamber responds: Alison Phillips, the communications director for the Chamber, said in a written statement that the delegation wanted a diversity of opinions and benefits from it.

“We may end up on opposite sides of legislation or political races. However, we will continue to try to find compromise and middle ground because that’s what’s best for our members and the San Diego region,” the statement read.