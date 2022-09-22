Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom Says People Are Fleeing California Because of Trump’s Policies

Gov. DeSantis was right—the hair gel, made in part with fossil fuel, has seeped into his brain. His support of criminals, high taxes, failed education, the killing of cars, his openness to criminals from foreign countries coming to this State—and being protected by government, is according to him, not the reason California is losing population—and students are fleeing our schools.

“Gavin Newsom said people are fleeing his state for red states like Idaho, Texas, Arizona and Florida… because of Trump’s policies.

People are fleeing California “because of visa policies in the Trump administration,” Newsom said to crooked former US Attorney Preet Bharaha at a Recode Conference over the weekend.

Newsom’s in-laws moved to Florida during the pandemic.

According to donation records, Kenneth Siebel Jr. and Judith Siebel, the parents of Newsom’s wife, made a $5,000 donation to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC in April.

Those that know him the best, his in-laws, had to flee to Florida for freedom and economic and physical self preservation. Then to prove how much they trust Gavin, they donated to DeSantis. I can not wait for the 2024 TV ad starring his in-laws, explaining why Gavin was the cause of them being forced to more 3,000 for their own health and safety!