Democrat Hypocrisy: Want MORE Gun Control Because of Las Vegas/Sacramento LESSENS Punishment for Gun Crimes

Before the smoke cleared in Las Vegas, every Democrat with a Facebook account, a PR person or a chance to get on TV or radio, cried that we needed more gun control. Feinstein, Brown, Harris, San Fran Nan, among them begged to take guns away via regulations. Guess they did not talk with Jerry Brown, as Governor and the Democrats in the Assembly or Senate passed SB 620 and the really confused Guv Brown signed the bill—to lessen the penalties for using a gun during the commission of a crime. “Yesterday, Governor Brown signed SB 620 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Compton) and it will become law January 1, 2018. PORAC cannot understand why the Governor and democratic leaders would pass a law that allows criminals using a firearm in the commission of a crime to not be charged with the use of that firearm. PORAC has opposed the bill from the beginning, and for two serious reasons: The current statutes relating to firearm enhancements already allow a judge to use discretion in sentencing. Each enhancement section has various levels of sentencing durations to be used by the judge on a case-by-case basis.” Once again the Democrats are protecting the criminals while harming innocent residents. Hypocrites—especially Jerry Brown. Did anyone expect different? When choosing between residents and criminals, Democrats almost always side with the criminals over the victims.

Highland News, 10/12/17

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, there is a bi-partisan effort in Congress to place more restrictions on the use of assault weapons and tools used to convert legal semi-automatic firearms into rapid fire or automatic weapons.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) was incorporated in 1953 as a professional federation of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Today, PORAC represents over 70,000 public safety members and 930 associations, making it the largest law enforcement organization in California and the largest statewide association in the nation.