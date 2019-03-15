Democrat Jew Haters UNITE in Congress With Pelosi Leadership

By

The first President that hated Jews was FDR—he did not allow a boatload of Jews to be saved from the Nazi’s—and now you have Pelosi defending the Jew haters in her Caucus. I hope my fellow Jews will stop the self loathing and end their relationship with those that want Israel dead and them out of the way. What do you think?

DEAR JEWISH AMERICAN LIBERALS,

It’s time for the talk.

From one Jew to another. From one parent/grandparent to another. From one who utters “Never Again!” to another. From one witnessing the vile anti-Semitic floats in Belgian parades to another. From one in horror watching the U.K. descend into 100 monthly anti-Semitic incidents to another. And from one seeing, in disbelief, the rise of anti-Semitism in the U.S. to another. We may not agree on much else, but this outrage we have in common.

You are the resounding 72-74% majority of the 5.4 Million American Jewry who have backed the Democratic Party since the sun has risen in the East. We get it; you’re for minority rights because you will forever identify as a minority. You’re forever for JFK , even though his brand of liberalism is long gone and has actually morphed into modern conservatism. You’re forever for FDR, even though it was the Republican Ronald Regan who delivered approximately 6,000,000 Soviet Jews from bondage of Anti-Semitic leftist oppression.

The Democratic Party of the 1950s was the party of the underdog, and you’re forever the underdog, in your mind, in your memory and by virtue of our tiny demographic. Your parents and grandparents have been married to the Democratic party since before you were born, and you can’t let go of what has been engrained in you with mother’s milk. Understandable.

Today is 2019, not the 1950s. And after the devastating failure of your Party to stand with you (as Jews) unequivocally against the rabid Nazi-era anti-Semitism of Democratic Congresswoman Omar, you stand in the final hour of a critical decision, depleted of all excuses for your political loyalty. And you know it.

We’re in the Situation Room of the 11th hour. Let’s connect all the dots together.

First, your history:

• At the UN, your favorite President Barack Obama, famously called for Israel to return to 1967 Borders. You said nothing and continued to exalt his virtue.

• The same man orchestrated UN’s resolution #2334, de facto proclaiming most of Israel illegitimate in Jewish hands. You said nothing and continued to exalt his virtue.

• On his way out of office, the same Democratic POTUS released a whopping $150 Billion to the mullahs of Iran who have a single clearly stated goal; washing Israel out to sea with their nukes. You said nothing and continued to sing 44th praises.

• You watched as Obama whispered to French President Sarkozy “…You are sick of him, but I have to work with him every day.”, mocking PM Benjamin Netenyahu of Israel. You said nothing and continued to applaud Obama.

• You watched the spiraling souring of America-Israel relations under Obama’s leadership. You said nothing and continued the love affair with Obama.

• You knew of Obama’s $350,000 interference in Israel’s national election to subvert the democratic process. You looked the other way and said nothing.

• You never once heard the word “Jihad” leave Obama’s lips when describing Islamic terror attacks against Jews in France. You said nothing and continued to praise him in your liberal synagogues.

…Because Obama is your guy. Because he had the visible color of the underdog. Because the Democratic party is the perceived home of your ancestors.

Those ancestors are dead, but here is your 2109 record:

• President Donald Trump, by virtue of the American Embassy move, underscores Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. You instantly end your supine silence and find your voice in loud opposition to the most logical, lawful, courageous and Israel-loving politic. With trembling knees, you proclaim “he’s angering the Arabs” in your posturing speeches on Shul Bimahs, in schools, social media and in endless editorials. When WW3 failed to occur, you retreat back to your silence, having sufficiently defamed the President.

• President Trump reaffirms a record-setting annual budget of $4 Billion to Israel, including a $200M increase in 2019, for the next 10 years for a total of $40 Billion. What do you do? You bash the President in choir with CNN.

• President Trump defunds Israel-denying UNRWA. You continue to bash the President.

• President Trump defunds murderous Mahmoud Abbas to the tune of $250 Million per year. You continue to bash the President.

• You watch Trump’s appointee Nikki Haley staunchly defend Israel at the UN, time and time again. Speaking against UN’s anti-Israel biases & infinite resolutions of condemnation, like no one has ever before, Trump’s envoy to the UN stuns the world with her courage. Yet you continue to bash the President.

• President Trump stands alone against feckless Europe in ending the disastrous Obama era of Nuclear Appeasement with Iran, undoing the damage done by the your favorite ex-President. Ignoring this courageous unpopular move and Iran’s devotion to the annihilation of the Jewish people as its number one cause, you continue to bash the President.

• In every State of the Union and UN address, you hear President Trump exalt Israel, condemn the Holocaust, and explicitdly exclaim the non-negotiated American support for Israel under his administration. Backed not by his words, but by his deeds! ….You? You continue to bash the President.

• Holocaust Survivors and American religious Jewry unreservedly embrace the President with warm support and voter presence. Speaking at Trump’s commemorations of Jewish events & important dates, celebrating Hannukah with singing and candle lighting by Trump grandchildren and children, in full view to the world from the White House. First occurrences ever in history! And you? You continue to bash the President.

• You know of Trump Family long-standing personal financial support for Israel, Fred Trump’s designation of NY buildings for subsidization of Post-Holocaust Jews, complete with a funded synagogue inside. But you continue to bash the President.

• In August of 2015, Donald Trump’s own private jet carried a critically ill 3-year-old Jewish boy from California to New York for medical treatment, when commercial airline refused to fly him. You? You continue to bash the President.

• You’ve even watched the First Daughter, The First observantly Jewish Daughter of the Oval Office (another first in history!) pray at Jerusalem’s Wailing Wall, along with her father, the grandfather of this, de facto, First Jewish Family that every Friday night observes Shabbat. Amazingly, you continue to bash the President to the sound of the CNN drum.

• You, the liberal Jews of America, continue to bash the man who has never once said, let alone done, anything remotely anti-Semitic. You go as far as partaking in discussions and events that compare Trump to Hitler and the KKK. You sign petitions and you echo the cherry-picked sound-bytes of MSNBC’s three-year smear campaign.

How you vote and what you do:

• You vote for the party of Louis Farrakhan, who only months ago called you “termites”!

• You vote for the party whose elected politicians announce that you have duel loyalty, the oldest most vilifying anti-Semitic charge of genocidal racism.

• You vote for the party that can’t remove a repeatedly outspoken rabid anti-Semite from membership in the Foreign Affairs Committee, which sets policy with Israel and its friendly neighbors.

• You vote for the party that dilutes and shoves its unhinged pre-Holocaust brand of anti-Semitism under the table, unable to pass a simple resolution against their hate of YOU.

• While chanting anti-Trump slogans, you march with anti-Israel activitist Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, women who rub shoulders with Farakkhan & Al Sharpton, men who proclaim your children to be “Satanic Jews”.

• You vote for the party of Bernie Sanders, the man who defends Omar’s anti-Semitism and Palestinian militancy against Israel’s citizens. The same Socialist Sanders who once falsely accused Israel of a 10,000 dead-Palestinians genocide. The same Sanders who thinks your children “standing in queues for food is a good idea”.

• Astonishingly, you lend your vote to the party of BDS advocacy against Israel…!

• You stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who praises Jeremy Corbyn, accuses Israel of occupation, and now stands in official support of Congresswoman Omar.

• You even vote for the party whose elected officials tell you (the Jews) that you and your ilk have “hypnotized the world”…!

• You vote with the party whose elected official may be in violation of a federal statute for fundraising for two Muslim Brotherhood charities and its affiliates. Same officials who participate as keynote speakers at events for the Muslim Brotherhood affiliated groups IRUSA and CAIR.

• You vote for the party whose loyal College Campus Academia ubiquitously advances anti-Israel positions & Israel Apartheid weeks, and writes endless editorial pages against Israel’s “aggression”. The piously liberal Academia that prevents Israeli speakers from speaking on campuses. The Academia that poisonously convinced your children that bashing Israel does not amount to anti-Semitism.

• You vote for the party that morally equates Israel to terror groups and Islamic countries of horrendous human rights abuses.

• You vote for the party whose right arm, the media, exalts the Palestinian cause vis-à-vis Hamas terror on Israeli borders and streets.

• You vote “democrat” alongside anti-Israel groups like Jewish Voices for Peace, J-Street and George Soros.

• You vote for the party, whose members tried to shamelessly tie the Pittsburgh murders to President Trump and even tried to prevent him from visiting the aftermath.

• You voted for Hillary Clinton, Democratic Presidential for 2016, who by her own admission, was mentored by KKK member Senator Byrd. Photographed and videoed kissing the man while he was alive and proudly eulogizing him at his funeral.

• You vote for the party that gave us the KKK, David Duke and white supremacy. All the while, relentlessly brainwashing the public to tie this Democrat evil to the Republicans.

• You vote for the party that continues to ridicule and defame President Trump in order to keep the hate in you alive.

• You vote for the party that unanimously voted against Lincoln’s abolishment of slavery, championed by the Republicans.

• You vote for the party that stood against the 1964 Act for Civil Rights aimed to benefit American blacks.

• You vote against the party (GOP) who elected first ever African American Senators.

• You vote against the Republican Party that just championed and passed the anti-BDS measure with notable Democrats in dissent.

Going back to its Ku Klux Klan and Jim Crow days, the beloved Democrat Party of your ancestors has always been a hotbed of antisemitism — a party that has, for decades, tolerated and feted Louis Farrakhan while embracing Rev. Al Sharpton. A Party that is now in the firm grip of Congresswomen Tlaib, Omar and AOC. A party that wants to be free of hiding its antisemitism.

So it isn’t the disenfranchised, marginalized-by-all 10,000 white supremacists (your party’s own embryo) you should be worried about. It’s the sweeping reach of the politically “correct” anti-Semitic Democratic Party into our collective psyche, our culture, our schools, our social norms, and our public opinion you should be disturbed about. Millions of malleable minds ingesting normalized anti-Semitism is a far greater threat to your children’s future than a one-time march of a unanimously hated group of thugs.

Your Party has failed you. It failed everyone it pretends to champion with its loud rhetoric: the middle class, minorities and the poor. It has conditioned you to see yourself not as proud Jews, but as underdogs only, indoctrinated to believe in the Democratic Party’s deliverance, irrespective of its dismal track record. Like you, this is the brainwash much of Soviet Jewish citizenry under the Proletariat of the old Soviet Union bought into, only a few decades prior.

“Divisive” is not the work of the most Jewish President U.S. of A. has ever elected, but the push of Democratic Party’s agenda that survives on three wings of hate: “Blame it on the Evangelicals”, “Blame it on the Russians” and “Blame it on Trump”. The party which now officially and proudly adds the 4th wing of hate to their platform, the one that you can’t run from or double-talk against; “Blame it on the Jews”.

Your hate has been meticulously fostered by the daily brainwash of the Democratic Party’s liberal media. In 2016, the Democratic Party received a total donation of $1,020,816, given by 1,160 employees of the three major broadcast television networks (NBC, CBS, ABC), while the Republican Party received only $142,863 via 193 donations from employees of these same organizations. Are you tying the dots yet?

You stand with the party that has exhumed every hatred & division across racial & identity lines known to man. All to secure your loyalty and obedience as the perpetual underdog.

Today, on March 8th, 2019, you stand with the party that’s incapable of taking the smallest symbolic stand against anti-Semitism, let alone eradicate it from its ranks.

You stand with the party that stands against you.

You stand with the party that continues to elect Islamic and anti-Semitic politicians who propagate anti-Semitism proudly, even though your voter ballots are too few to matter to them in any election.

Yet, you stand against the party who takes up your cause and shows unequivocal support for Israel, and whose President wakes up to daily abuse for his pro-Israel, pro-Jewish stance, all despite your hate of him and your utterly insignificant voting power.

You’ve been duped. But believing a lie is easier than admitting you’ve been lied to. There’s no longer any ambiguity or defensibility of the Democratic Party and we all know it. They have sold you out, because your numbers are insignificant in the voting booth. And because another minority they can’t upset provides them with a much bigger voting block. You have a choice to continue on this path of self-desecration, dragging the rest of us to 1930s Germany with you, or you can walk away now, before the next election.

Your other option, to comfortably retreat right back into the lazy boy of your trembling Jewish knees and once again vote Democrat in 2020, still remains. Telling yourself the same old lie “Everyone is anti-Semitic. Why change?”.

Just remember this; When you’re no longer at the dinner table, you’re on the menu. And you’re certainly no longer at the dinner table with the Democratic Party, Islam is.

What legacy are you leaving your grandchildren? The legacy of the new, all-too-familiar German Jews with heads in the sand? Or the legacy of the 21st Century American Maccabees? Your clock is running out.

As the majority block of the collective American Jewish vote, you have the power to determine how history and all our children judge us. Make the right choice. “

#WALKAWAY

#JEXODUS