Democrat Maxine Waters promoting Violence/Chaos/hate—Will House Ethics Committee Act?

The sophomoric Eric Swalwell has already said it is OK to bully members of the Trump Administration in public. Like a tin pot dictator he wants people to fear obeying and enforcing the law. Now we have an "adult", Maxine Waters—one of her best friends was Fidel Castro—demanding Castro like guerilla warfare in the United States against the government. I am not an attorney, but that sounds like treason to me. When will someone in Congress bring her up on ethics charges—and is the openly corrupt FBI willing to investigate her instead of making up stories about Russia and Trump? Every Republican running for Congress needs to be asked three questions: Do you support the resistance agenda of San Fran Nancy Pelosi? Do you believe in the vicious acts on Administration members by Maxine Waters? Do you think Eric Swalwell needs to grow up before he calls for chaos and violence? Why is the Confederate State of California laughed at nationally? Swalwell and Waters represent us in Congress—sadly, the joke—and violence—is on us.

Maxine Waters: Harass Trump Officials at Gas Stations, Restaurants, and Shopping Malls

Timothy Meads, Townhall, 6/24/18

On Saturday night, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters encouraged the type of recent protests against President Trump as seen in several Washington, DC and Virginia area restaurants, saying that she has “no sympathy” for those who serve in the administration and that the public should “turn on them” and “absolutely harass” White House officials while they are doing normal every day activities.

Rep. Waters (D-CA) has called for President Trump’s impeachment in the past, even leading chants at rallies saying, “Impeach 45! Impeach 45!”. Yesterday, “Auntie Maxine”, as she is affectionately known amongst her fans, added her name to a list of growing Democratic officials who are calling for Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen to resign due to her handling of the child-migrant crisis at the US-Mexican border.

Rep. Waters then went further, adding that members of the Trump administration who continue to serve and defend the president should be harangued at gas stations, restaurants, and while shopping at department stores. “They know what they are doing is wrong,” said Rep. Waters. And for that, the public should ridicule and protest them every chance they get, according to the California congresswoman. The scrutiny should be so bad, that it forces officials such as Sec. Nielsen to “tell the President ‘No, this is wrong. I can’t hang with you. This is unconscionable. We can’t keep doing this to children,” she adds.

As one activist named Ryan Knight notes, three separate White House officials were bombarded with chants by members of the “resistance” while they were trying to enjoy a meal out just this past week. Knight echoes Rep. Waters advice saying, “WE THE PEOPLE ARE RISING UP.”