Democrat National Committee OPENLY Refuses to Hire White IT Workers

DNC Email: Straight White Men Need Not Apply

Christine Rousselle, Townhall, 10/30/17

The Democratic National Committee is hiring for some new positions in their Technology Team, including Chief Security Officer, IT Systems Administrator, and Product Manager. In the email soliciting job applications, it says that the DNC is looking for a “staff of diverse voices and life experiences.”

Unfortunately, according to the DNC’s Data Service Manager Madeleine Leader, this desire for “diverse voices and life experiences” apparently doesn’t extend to “cisgender straight white males.” In the closing paragraph of the email, Leader said “I personally would prefer that you not forward to cisgender straight white males, as they are already in the majority.”

Elliott Hamilton from the Daily Wire posted a screenshot of the email on Twitter, saying that this is another symptom of the “patently absurd oppression Olympics.”

(“Cisgender” is a term meaning someone who identifies as the gender assigned to them at birth, i.e. someone who is not transgender.)

First off, kudos to the DNC for recognizing that their technology department probably needed an upgrade, so that’s at least a positive step. But second–was it really necessary to straight-up single out a group of people who shouldn’t apply? If the best candidate for the job is a straight white male, they should hire the straight white male. His hypothetical “life experiences” aren’t any less valuable due to his sexuality or skin tone and could certainly contribute to a diverse workplace.

Anyhow, for what it’s worth, saying this is potentially a violation of the DNC’s own policies.