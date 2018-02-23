Democrat New idea for Tax: Alameda Property Owners Could Pay Infrastructure Tax

By

Democrats love taxes—large small, for water, parks, education—any excuse just to get the money. Then when they get the money, they will spend it for what they want, not what they told the public to get them to indebt themselves. Previously Prop. 1 was a $2.7 billion effort to build and repairs dams. So when the proposals came before the Water Commission to approve up to $2.7 billion in expenditures—they agreed to ZERO. Now that money might be spent on water conservation, saving fish—anything, but dams. “East Bay Times reported the City Council is considering a ballot measure that would ask voters whether or not property owners should pay for roughly $95 million in infrastructure improvements. The decision was delayed as city leaders did not want to a hold a meeting past 11 p.m. Tuesday, the newspaper reported. City leaders previously surveyed residents about the possible infrastructure improvements. “In two mailers and a poll done by a polling agency, residents said they want to have clean drinking water, traffic relief and pothole repair. They also want safe sidewalks and functional storm drains that prevent flooding. Finally, they want to fund police and fire need and disaster preparedness,” East Bay Times reported. Yes, the people wanted these improvements. Vote for the ballot measure and you probably will get none of them. The spending will be determined by special interests, not the voters. Give government money and you will see it flushed down the toilet. Vote NO on this scam.

The proposal is being considered for a June special election.

By Hoa Quách, Patch, 2/21/18

ALAMEDA, CA — Should Alameda property owners pay extra taxes to cover infrastructure improvements? The idea could be on a June special election ballot.

East Bay Times reported the City Council is considering a ballot measure that would ask voters whether or not property owners should pay for roughly $95 million in infrastructure improvements. The decision was delayed as city leaders did not want to a hold a meeting past 11 p.m. Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

City leaders previously surveyed residents about the possible infrastructure improvements.

“In two mailers and a poll done by a polling agency, residents said they want to have clean drinking water, traffic relief and pothole repair. They also want safe sidewalks and functional storm drains that prevent flooding. Finally, they want to fund police and fire need and disaster preparedness,” East Bay Times reported.

“According to Alameda Public Works Director Liam Garland, the city needs about $110 million for clean San Francisco Bay, flood prevention and sea level rise improvements and $88 million for clean drinking water, safe parks and other public infrastructure. There are about $80 million in street, pothole, traffic safety and congestion management needs and $15 million for police and fire building upgrades and repairs,” the newspaper said.

The possible ballot measure is expected to be discussed at a future City Council meeting.