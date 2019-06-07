Democrat Party: Open to Vile Racists—No Opposition Inside Party

By

As I have said many times in the past, the Democrat Party is the last remnant of racism in America. This is the Party that founded the KKK, supports Planned Parenthood killing of 19 million BLACK babies, Jim Crow laws in the South. Now they have turn their attention to hating males and white people—in the open. “Saira Rao, who ran for Congress in Colorado’s first district last year, blamed white people for making her life “miserable,” and said that she can’t stand the sight of the American flag.

Rao was supported by far-left political action committee (PAC) Justice Democrats during her campaign last year but was easily defeated in the Democratic primary by long-term incumbent Diana DeGette, a white woman After her primary defeat, Rao said that she was ready to “give up” on white people, blaming them for her loss. Before her loss, Rao also wrote an open letter to the Democratic party in the Huffington Post, ripping them for not doing enough to combat racism.” Why hasn’t Harris, Swalwell, Sanders, Biden and other denounced the racism of Rao? Their silence shows support for her views—while claiming President Trump is a racist—for creating economic policies that gave jobs to minorities and women—that Biden and Obama could not do. Who is the Racists Party? DEMOCRATS.

Former Democratic Congressional Candidate Saira Rao Says She Hates White People And America

William Davi, Daily Caller, 6/3/19

A former Democratic congressional candidate attacked white people and the American flag in a series of angry tweets Sunday.

Saira Rao, who ran for Congress in Colorado’s first district last year, blamed white people for making her life “miserable,” and said that she can’t stand the sight of the American flag.

Rao was supported by far-left political action committee (PAC) Justice Democrats during her campaign last year but was easily defeated in the Democratic primary by long-term incumbent Diana DeGette, a white woman

After her primary defeat, Rao said that she was ready to “give up” on white people, blaming them for her loss. Before her loss, Rao also wrote an open letter to the Democratic Party in the Huffington Post, ripping them for not doing enough to combat racism.

“You’ve taken my love, my money, my tokenism, with nary anything in return,” she said. “You continue to call angry white men who commit mass murder ‘lone wolves.’ But if someone who looks like me screams ‘Allah’ and fires a gun, it’s “terrorism.”

Rao recently founded a club called “Race To Dinner,” where she invites white women throughout the country to join private dinners in order to “bear witness” to the pain of “Black and Brown” women.