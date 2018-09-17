Democrat Party Turns to Violent Fascism to Gain silence of Population/control of Government

By

Dems Silent As Violence Against Republicans Escalates

Investors Business Daily Editorial, 9/12/2018

Eliminationist Rhetoric: What will it take before virulent Trump-haters admit that their increasingly violent rhetoric is putting lives in danger? Attacks on Republicans over the past few days show that the time for the left’s reckoning is drawing near.

In case you haven’t heard — which would not be surprising, given the general media blackout on such events — attacks on Republicans are increasing and increasingly dangerous.

In just the past few days:

A California resident attacked California GOP congressional candidate Rudy Peters with a switchblade. Witnesses said the assailant was spewing profanity-laced remarks about Trump and the Republican Party.

A Republican Party office in Laramie, Wyoming caught fire — in what officials suspect was arson — just days after it opened.

A deranged driver repeatedly rammed his truck into a local Fox News affiliate in Dallas, Texas.

Also this week, a leftist threatened to commit mass slaughter at a “Make America Great” event at Trump’s hotel in DC. “I am coming with a gun and i expect to get numerous bloodstained MAGA hats as trophies,” the unnamed Twitter account holder tweeted.

Breitbart started collecting examples of attacks on Republicans and Trump supporters in recent months. Their list is now over 550. In the past couple days, someone spat at a Hispanic immigrant woman wearing a Trump hat. A black man got kicked out of a bar for the same offense.

Then there are the repeated calls — either explicit or implicit — to attack Republicans coming from prominent journalists, politicians and celebrities.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough used the 17th anniversary of 9/11 to declare President Trump a bigger threat to America than terrorists who killed 2,977 on that day — to say nothing of the hundreds who died later from 9/11-related cancers.

Scarborough didn’t come out and say that Trump should be killed like 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. But what other implication are you supposed to draw? That he should be thrown in the prison at Guantánamo?

Also this week, Broadway celebrity Carole Cook told a TMZ reporter in reference to Trump, “Where’s John Wilkes Booth when you need him?” She’s hardly the first celebrity to call for Trump’s assassination.

The reaction to all this from the liberal press and from peace-loving Democrats? Silence at best, cheers at worst.

This is striking, and strikingly hypocritical. In the past, any time some nut did something crazy, these same people would immediately blame the rhetoric on the right, even if they had to invent a connection. The New York Times recently repeated — and had to retract — the blatantly false claim that Sarah Palin inspired the shooter who nearly killed Rep. Gabbie Giffords.

All it took was for Republicans to talk about cutting government or upholding the Second Amendment for the left to accuse them of inciting violence or “eliminationist rhetoric.”

Scalise Warns About Attacks On Republicans

Rep. Steve Scalise, who was very nearly assassinated last year by a crazed Bernie Sanders supporter, told Fox News on Wednesday that “Leadership on the Democrats’ side needs to stand up and say this is wrong, no matter what your differences with the president or anybody else.”

He added that “The mainstream media needs to be in the same place, calling this out too, and calling on leaders on the Republican and Democrat side to denounce it.”

Scalise is right. And he has the scars to prove it.

But don’t hold your breath for anyone on the left to hold themselves accountable when their hate-filled rhetoric incites violence.

Instead, they’ll just say it’s all Trump’s fault.