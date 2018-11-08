Democrat Rep. Linda Sánchez’s Husband Indicted for Theft of Federal Funds!!

By

Another example of corruption in Washington. California Democrat Congresswoman has husband indicted for using Federal funds for his own enjoyment. Is it possible that the Department of justice has been unleashed to indict all corruption—even Democrats?

Rep. Linda Sánchez’s Husband Indicted for Theft of Federal Funds

California Democrat dropped leadership bid citing “unexpected family matter”

Lindsey McPherson , RollCall, 11/8/18

The “unexpected family matter” cited by California Rep. Linda T. Sánchez in withdrawing from the race for House Democratic Caucus chair relates to her husband, who was indicated on theft and conspiracy charges related to spending corporate money on personal trips, including some allegedly spent on Sánchez.

“Earlier today I learned that my husband is facing charges in Connecticut,” Sánchez said in a statement Thursday. “After careful consideration of the time and energy being in leadership demands, I have decided that my focus now needs to be on my son, my family, and my constituents in California.”

Sánchez, the current vice chairwoman of the Democratic Caucus, was expected to face fellow California Rep. Barbara Lee for the caucus chair position. New York Rep. Hakeem T. Jeffries joined the race earlier Thursday.

Sánchez’s husband, James Sullivan, was one of five individuals associated with the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Corporation indicted by a federal grand jury for spending more than $800,000 of the corporation’s money on personal trips.

The CMEEC is a cooperative public corporation that has membership agreements with Connecticut municipalities that allows the towns’ electric utilities to work together to furnish power to the combined areas. The CMEEC membership agreement requires excess revenues to be returned to the member towns to help keep electricity costs stable.

The indictment against Sullivan and his CMEEC colleagues, all of whom hold or have held board or executive positions, spent corporate money on trips to the Kentucky Derby in 2015 and 2016 and to a luxury golf resort in West Virginia in 2015.

They directed the funds used to pay for the trips from the CMEEC Margin account, without a vote of the board and written consent of the member towns as required by the membership agreement.

The indictment says they spent more than $800,000 on travel expenses, private chartered airfare, first-class hotel accommodations, meals, tickets to sporting events, golf fees, souvenirs and gifts.

Sullivan and the other four defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of five years, and three counts of theft concerning a program receiving federal funds, which a maximum sentence of 10 years.

A second indictment doubling the charges for Sullivan and one of the other defendants, Drew Rankin, alleges that Sullivan submitted personal expenses on his corporate expense reports that Rankin approved.