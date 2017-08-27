Democrat Sen. Hueso Urges Caution on Cities Entering the Energy Game

By

Sacramento Report: Hueso Urges Caution on Cities Entering the Energy Game

Sen. Joel Anderson goes head to head with critics of a bill to let bars stay open later, the Assembly GOP ousts its leaders and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.

By Sara Libby, Voice of San Diego, 8/25/17

The Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee began looking into the growing conflict between state’s three major power companies and the stampede of cities that are entering the energy market in order to compete with them.

San Diego is among the cities that may enter the energy market to become a community choice aggregator, or CCA. If the city did, it would buy power for the city’s 1.4 million residents, rather than San Diego Gas & Electric. In a recent study, the city found it could provide greener power at a lower cost.

But Sen. Ben Hueso, the San Diego Democrat who chairs the committee, said he worries some cities – particularly small ones – are getting in over their heads.

“I’m concerned that we’re creating a system that is going to be ungovernable and shifting responsibilities into agencies that can’t sustain them, and eventually see a domino effect of closures of these CCAs that could lead to a collapse of our system,” he said at a Wednesday hearing.

So far, there have been no major missteps by any of the CCAs in California, though the oldest of them has been around less than a decade. Indeed, the legislation that allows them to form in California was created in response to the energy crisis, where it was the existing power companies that screwed up.

But legislators perhaps did not understand how popular the government agencies would become. In coming years, they may supply as much if not more power than the power companies.

That worries fans of centralized control of the electrical grid. They argue California’s energy policies are best set at the state level and that a cavalcade of cities may create chaos and instability.

Michael Picker, chairman of the state’s Public Utilities Commission, compared the CCAs to California’s experience with deregulation that led to the energy crisis: “We’re being deregulated from the bottom up and there is no real clear plan about how it fits together.”

Geof Syphers, the head of a CCA in the San Francisco Bay Area, said agencies like his are trying to create local jobs, move fast to combat climate change and are better able to help their communities than power companies.