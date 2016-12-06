Democrat Senator Lara: Introduces Bill to Make California a Sanctuary State

Radical Democrat Senator Lara in 2015 passed a bill to give FREE health care to 200,000 illegal aliens—it passed. But it did not have the financing. So, Prop. 52 and Prop. 56, which passed, taxes us as patients and users of tobacco to pay for this. Now Gov. Brown is asking Obama permission to give “free” health care to another 1.1 million illegal aliens. Now Lara has presented a bill to make the whole of California a sanctuary state. In others words illegal aliens will be protected from federal law. California government may be largest criminal enterprise in the world.
Does it matter? The next president is going to take an oath of office, unlike Obama, Donald Trump will mean it. He will enforce the laws. Expect on Day One the retraction of money to law enforcement agencies that break the law and refuse to cooperate in the enforcement of federal law. Pass the laws and show us how little Democrats think of rules, laws and the right to feel safe at home and in the streets.
State Senator Introduces ‘Fight For California’ Bills To Stand Against Trump’s Wall And Muslim Registry
by Carman Tse, LA 1st, 12/5/16
With California expected to be a bastion of Blue Dissent for the next four years, one state senator has already geared up to fight the forthcoming Trump administration. On Monday, Democratic State Senator Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens announced that he will introduce a package of three bills in response to the promises made by President-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
Dubbed the “Fight For California” package, Lara’s three bills strive to uphold the state’s “commitment to American values of inclusion, diversity, and freedom from oppression.” They will address, among other things, a proposed Muslim registry, as well as the hyped-up wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico.
On Election Day, “Californians voted overwhelmingly to uphold our values of inclusion and diversity,” Senator Lara said in a statement. Over 62% of Californians voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump (with a margin of over 4 million votes) and passed a large slate of progressive ballot measures including legalized marijuana and bilingual education.
“We’re not going to allow a wall that harms our environment and our economy,” said Lara. “We’re not going to allow personal data on individual Californians’ religious beliefs to be used to compile an unconstitutional database.”
Among Trump’s biggest campaign promises was, of course, a massive wall that he would somehow get Mexico to pay for. One of Lara’s bills would require voter approval for this prospective wall that could “harm California’s environment… or California’s economy, through trade and tourism.” Trump, it should be noted, has frequently wavered on the wall idea since it is clearly unfeasible, too expensive and just plain ludicrous. Most recently he said portions of the border wouldn’t need a wall because of “vicious rivers”.
Another one of Lara’s bills would prohibit the state government or agencies from providing information to the federal government for a database of people simply based on their religion. This is a rebuke to Trump’s so-called Muslim registry.
A third bill would prevent local agencies from contracting with for-profit companies to detain immigrants, and require detention facilities to meet health and safety standards set up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to the L.A. Times the bill is a reintroduction of a bill vetoed by Governor Jerry Brown earlier this year.
“We’re going to fight for California and for our values of democracy, freedom, and basic human decency,” said Lara.
Why not just make California part of Mexico and be done with it.. then you can deal with your mess all by yourself .. see how much help you get from the government of Mexico…
ALL FEDERAL FUNDS NEEDS TO BE CUTOFF TO CALIFORNIA.. NO ONE should be protecting ANY ILLEGAL ALIEN IN THIS COUNTRY!!! THEY HAVE NO RIGHT TO BE HERE!!!
I would prefer to incarcerate Lara and his fellow legislators, including Jerry the jerk for treason, then make CA part of a failed state! I am a Californian and I am tired of these Reconquista bastards the Left, continuing to destroy my beautiful state.
Do our STUPID LEFTIST state governor and senators proposing the succession of California and the declaration of a sanctuary state REALIZE what they’re doing?! First of all, since when is it okay to introduce bills like these without first putting these bills to the voters? These are UNFAIR POLITICAL PRACTICES and i do believe the majority of the voters of California LEGAL AND REGISTERED VOTERS I MIGHT ADD are strongly opposed to this ridiculous move….Second, how the hell are we going to survive without FEDERAL FUNDING because if you think that Our President is going to give us federal monies after this move, you are mentally incapacitated because I WANT PRESIDENT TRUMP TO REFUSE TO FUND CALIFORNIA AFTER THIS STUPID MOVE OF INTRODUCING A BILL THAT WOULD DESTROY THIS STATE FINANCIALLY. ARE YOU STUPID? GOD!
The second thing i wanna mention is i hope Jerry brown and lara are prepared to get invaded and taken back by the Mexican Government because that’s what is going to happen. This state will be invaded at the drop of a hat if Jerry brown goes ahead with the succession of California from the United States.
If i cannot file a complaint against these two officials and succeed with the process of impeaching them both then i will exit my native state of California. i cannot believe how leftist it has become in my absence ….but i will gladly move out of this state because it’s going to fall right into the hands of it’s native paiz – country….MEXICO. fkn idiots!!!
diversity does NOT include ILLEGAL ALIENS.. they have NO right to be in this country… PERIOD!!! This senator is a moron!!! lawless moron who cares NOTHING about this country or the citizens… I’m sick of this country handing ILLEGAL ALIENS more and more of OUR rights and benefits…
Let California get out of the United States.. make them part of Mexico.. they should be happy with that…
Has the time NOW come for 51?
Is this lady nuts? She could well bring all Federal funding to a quick end with that one to say nothing of offending the Constitution.
She’s a he but I totally agree with you
Lara is a man, if there is such a thing in California politics. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m damn tired of paying the way for illegals. Contrary to the liberal argument, they pay no taxes. They do get those refunds though. Free health care? They never paid their medical. Ills with the old system. Just take the kid to the emergency room when it’s got the siffels. Jesus. What a screwed up mess this State has become.
Communism is alive and well in CA. Remove all borders and let every criminal illegal move freely via the world. Not to mention terrorist that want to destroy us. CA is the leader in the destruction of this country. These politicians are so stupid. They do not realize when the US falls many of them will be hung from the nearest tree. This has happened in history many times. But of course the public fool system does not teach REAL history. I hope Trump cuts off every penny to this communist utopia. No FBI, US Marshalls, Home Land insecurity. Stop all US Govt support to all of CA and let the idiots all starve. God please smite those that are evil. That should clear up CA and make it reasonable again.
I resent this action to make California a sanctuary state and will encourage the removal of all Federal dollars going to California.
???American values of inclusion, diversity, and freedom???
American values have always been about inclusion into our values of Democracy, and the unique government that is the United States and it private property protections. Adopt it or leave and go back and change the society you left.
Federal money stops until the State decides it will enforce those rules and regulations unique to the union they are part of.
My Republican (RINO) Assembly Member Brian Maienschein for district 77 voted yes on the resolution to protect illegals. Please feel free to email and call his office with your comments: Assemblymember.Maienschein@outreach.assembly.ca.gov
916-319-2077
Does Lara’s bill contain the funding to make up for what CA is set to lose when the Congress and President close the Treasury to those not wishing to abide by Federal Law?
Over fat rosie’s ass–wait til Trump is in and thie asshole lara will be smoked
I am so glad gulag speak is alive and well in Cali.(piano wire is a testicular enhancement device)…..our illegal border brother/sister gate crashers are NOT diversification enhancers!-they squeeze out opportunities for those that would come thru the front door.
Arrest all politicians who want sanctuary cities and state politicians who want the same.
If politicians can break the laws…or ignore them, can we do the same with there moronic laws?
My liberal family member better get the spare room ready.
They’ll be comin’ across the border, here they come
They’ll be comin’ across the border, here they come
They’ll be comin’ across the border, higher taxes will be ordered
They’ll be comin’ across the border, here they come, HERE THEY COME!
Looks like California is getting ready to Make California Mexico Again.
I lived in Mexico . Married to a Mexican citizen . Owned a home in mexico . Razed to children together . had a a foundation for Mexican firefighters and i was not allowed citizenship. I had to pay $170 per year to stay in mexico , give up back statements , finances , utility records , passport info , register my car , give them a copy of pink slip and registration , pay a 35 dollar entrance fee and a $ 400 dollar deposit . Not allowed to protest any government action . Then give more upon request . After that I was not allowed to work at all nor get a commercial drivers licence to aid the fire dept their . No absolutely Not – until the Government of mexico is willing to allow american citizens the same rights in MEXICO NO !!!!!
ENOUGH, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH……HAPPY TO HAVE THOSE WHO ARE HERE LEGALLY (and, those who have been here illegally…get with
it and ‘get legal’) HOW DID RICARDO LARA BECOME A SENATOR???
HE DOESN’T THINK CAL/LEG/MEX….ONLY, NOT SO SECRETLY…….
MEX AND BEING PAID FOR IT!