Democrat Sexual Harasser Upset About Sexual Harassment Financed With Tax Dollars

By

Why do cities belong to the California League of Cities? This is an organization that has promoted high taxes, more bonds, has barely been in the fight for local control—and uses your tax dollars from your city. Seriously if you live in Lemoore, Clovis or King City, do you think the League represents your needs or the needs of Los Angeles and San Fran? Now you have a Democrat legislator that used the League meetings as a hook up opportunity—with her bills paid by the State taxpayers. Now she is accusing the League of being a pimp—setting up opportunities for folks to have sex with those that lobby them or are paid for by tax dollars. It would be cheaper if instead of financing an Association that misrepresents your town, if you sent your council members to the Happy Hour at the neighborhood bar.

Sexual Harasser Upset About Sexual harassment Financed With Tax Dollars

Dan Morain, Whats Matters, 7/10/19



— IRONY ALERT: Release Tuesday from the office of Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) notes that “after numerous reports of inappropriate behavior during raucous events sponsored by the California Contract Cities Association,” she has introduced a bill to limit how such associations can spend money. “For local governments to be subsidizing frat parties under the guise of civic engagement is a slap in the face to the residents of these cities, who are often working class and struggling to make ends meet,” Garcia said in her release.

Garcia’s outrage over “frat parties” and raucous behavior comes two years after POLITICO reported that the Democrat was accused by a male legislative staffer of sexual harassment, and staffers and lobbysts reported the presence of a kegerator in her office from which she allegedly served drinks during office hours. After two Assembly investigations, she was found to have violated Assembly policy for being inebriated and “overly familiar” with staffer Daniel Fierro at a legislative softball game; his lawsuit against her is still pending. Speaker Anthony Rendon promised “appropriate remedial action.”