Democrat State Reps Want to Change County Elections; County Reps Not So Much

Sacramento Democrats can no accept freedom of choice—except to kill babies. In the case of redistricting of County Supervisors—and the number of Supervisors in your County, the Democrats want to control the process, not allow the people in the County. Why allow local people to decide elections? “Her bill creates a panel of citizens: People volunteer to be on the panel. The county’s Registrar of Voters would pick the 60 “most qualified” volunteers. The county clerk would randomly pick eight of them. That eight would choose another six meant to represent the racial, gender, geographic and partisan makeup of the county. A law approved last year to change the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors’ redistricting process is heading to court. The second bill is Assemblyman Todd Gloria’s AB 901, which would make every candidate for supervisor face voters in November, when most voters – and most Democrats – show up. Now, candidates can win outright during the primary if they get a majority of the vote. These bills take away control of the election process from the people in the County, to rules set down by the Democrats in Sacramento—any wonder Democrats don’t like the Rule of Law—they prefer no elections if they could get away with it. That is why vote fraud is a significant issue. This is why the Democrats hate honest elections, elections that stop fraud via the use of Voter ID.

Encinitas hopes the state can help solve one of its many housing issues, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber takes another shot at reforming teacher tenure, the Washington Post recognizes the joy of being a Californian and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento.

By Sara Libby, Voice of San Diego, 3/24/17

Two Democratic Assembly members want to change San Diego County Board of Supervisors elections. The all-Republican board is displeased.

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s AB 801 would overhaul the redistricting process. After the 2010 census, the supervisors drew their own districts. That allows those in power to stay in power. Amid criticism, they backed a 2012 law that puts a panel of retired judges in charge.

not enough, says Weber. Why? San Diego is diverse; retired judges are not.

“While my husband was a judge, panels of judges are likely to come from a similar socioeconomic background and live in certain parts of the county,” she said in a statement.

Her bill creates a panel of citizens: People volunteer to be on the panel. The county’s Registrar of Voters would pick the 60 “most qualified” volunteers. The county clerk would randomly pick eight of them. That eight would choose another six meant to represent the racial, gender, geographic and partisan makeup of the county.

A law approved last year to change the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors’ redistricting process is heading to court.

The second bill is Assemblyman Todd Gloria’s AB 901, which would make every candidate for supervisor face voters in November, when most voters – and most Democrats – show up. Now, candidates can win outright during the primary if they get a majority of the vote.

“I think my interest in AB 901 stems from Measure K, from last fall, and a desire to align county elections with those of the city, state and federal government,” Gloria said. Measure K ensures city of San Diego candidates face voters in November instead of winning outright in a June primary.

Even if Gloria’s bill became law, county voters would still have to approve the charter amendment, unless the board votes to change the charter itself.

That last bit seems unlikely, given the current composition of the board.

“This is not an issue I’m hearing about from my constituents, but if it’s something we need to address, discussion should take place at home, not 500 miles away in Sacramento,” Dianne Jacob, the chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.