Democrat State Treasurer John Chiang Promoting Illegal Bank—Feds Will Close Before it Opens

When John Chiang took the oath of office, he swore he would uphold the laws of the United States and California. He wants to be governor—and is trying to pret4nd he is a “moderate”. In the Democrat party a moderate is a socialist and a liberal is a Bolshevik. Now he is holding an event to promote the State of California opening a state owned owned—for druggies. As he knows all banks must be approved by the Federal government. It is against the law for banks to take money from drug dealer sales or marijuana sales. If a bank is caught doing this, they are fined for MONEY LAUNDERING. Yet John Chiang, “moderate” is proposing a government owned bank Be opened for the expressed purpose of money laundering. In the real world, this is a Federal crime and a chance to live at Ft. Leavenworth for 10-20 years. Instead Chiang wants to serve as governor. Could it be he is doing this, knowing it is illegal, not for the sake of opening a bank? Maybe he is trying to show he is a friend of the drug trade, in hopes of receiving legal donations from them. Could this really be about campaign donations? What do you think?

Could a Public Bank Resolve Cannabis Industry’s Financial Services Conundrum?

State Treasurer John Chiang, 8/7/17



Join Treasurer John Chiang’s Cannabis Banking Working Group Aug. 10 in Los Angeles for a Timely, Public Discussion

LOS ANGELES – A highly anticipated meeting of California’s 17-member Cannabis Banking Working Group has been set for August 10 in Los Angeles on the controversial subject of public banking.

Legal commercial sales of cannabis for adult recreational use begins in California in January. Yet federally regulated banks refuse to accept deposits of money they know to come from cannabis businesses because cannabis remains a federally controlled Schedule 1 substance under federal law (along with such drugs as heroin and cocaine).

Forced to operate on a cash-only basis and handling large sums of money, cannabis businesses are at constant risk of robbery and potential physical harm to owners, employees and the public.

The meeting in Los Angeles will include time for public comment and feature four panels of experts discussing the idea of using public banks to meet the urgent financial needs of cannabis businesses.

The Los Angeles meeting is the sixth in a series held around the state. And it is the last meeting before the Cannabis Banking Working Group turns its attention to preparing a report on its findings and recommendations.

Who: Cannabis Banking Working Group

What: Discussion on Public Banking

When: August 10, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Sheraton Gateway Hotel, 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

More information:

Full Agenda

Cannabis Banking Fact Sheet