Democrat Wants to TAX Your Water!! Not Fake News–SB 623

The bill, SB 623, is now a two year bill, able to be brought back to committee at any time. It can also be used as an amendment to another bill in the dying hours of the legislative session. What does the bill do? In the name of "cleaning" our water, it will tax your use of water. No that is not a joke. That would leave only the air we breathe not taxed by government. The fertilizer fee is NOT going to be paid by farmers—it will be passed on to the consumer, YOU, in the form of higher prices for produce and food. Plus, the added cost of water. Why is California so expensive? Because Democrats run the show and the Republican Party is on record of OPPOSING Republicans, as Republicans nominated for partisan office.

New Water Tax Proposal in SB 623

Cara Martinson, California State Association of Counties, 8/24/18

SB 623, by Senator Monning, was substantially amended this week to include a new water tax on homes and businesses of public water systems. While discussion and concepts have been floating around on this idea for some time, this is the first legislative attempt to move this idea forward this year.

The proposal is expected to generate roughly $110 million per year by imposing a tax of $0.95 a month on each person that purchases water from a public water system (retail customers with a water meter). There is a sliding fee schedule on businesses of up to $10 a month. SB 623 includes an exemption for households whose income is less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The total price tag from the proposal is expected to generate $2 billion over 15 years. In addition, there is also a fee on all fertilizer materials to be paid by licensees who sell or distribute bulk fertilizer, which is expected to generate $30 million.

According to the author, “SB 623 seeks to provide an ongoing funding stream to ensure that disadvantaged communities have access to clean, safe, affordable, drinking water.” The funding generated from this measure would go to fund these communities that don’t have access to clean drinking water. It would accomplish this by requiring the State Water Board in consultation with local health officers to develop and annually update a map of aquifers at high risk of containing contaminants that exceed state and federal primary drinking water standards and awards grants, loans, contracts and services to eligible applicants.

SB 623 also requires local health officers or other relevant local agencies to provide all results of, and data associated with, water quality testing performed by certified laboratories for a state small water system or domestic wells. This bill is supported by a coalition of environmental and certain agricultural interests. It is opposed by the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA). As this concept was just introduced this week, more support and opposition is expected to register in the coming weeks.