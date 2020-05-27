By

Good news!!! The radical, hate American and Israel, married to her brother to violate Federal immigration laws, believes Joe Biden is a CREEP. “Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar says she believes the sexual assault allegations make against her party’s presidential nominee, Joe Biden, by a former Biden Senate staffer and suggests that she wouldn’t have made him the top Democratic candidate. The former staffer, Tara Reade, alleged in March that Biden sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill corridor in 1993. “I do believe Reade,” Omar told the British Sunday Times. “Justice can be delayed but should never be denied.” Looks like real division in the Democrat Party. Sadly, Omar is a hypocrite—while saying she believes Reade, she is still supporting Biden. That is how intellectually dishonest the Democrat Party has become.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Omar says she believes Reade’s allegation against Biden

Omar, a member of the “Squad” of freshmen female House members endorsed fellow progressive Bernie Sanders over Biden

By Joseph Weber, Just The News, 5/26/20

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar says she believes the sexual assault allegations make against her party’s presidential nominee, Joe Biden, by a former Biden Senate staffer and suggests that she wouldn’t have made him the top Democratic candidate.

The former staffer, Tara Reade, alleged in March that Biden sexually assaulted her in a Capitol Hill corridor in 1993.

“I do believe Reade,” Omar told the British Sunday Times. “Justice can be delayed but should never be denied.”

Omar, a Minnesota congresswoman, has since being elected in 2018 been among the most outspoken anti-establishment House Democrats, along with such fellow “Squad” members as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They each supported fellow progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over Biden in their 2020 race to win the Democratic nomination.

Omar replied when asked by the Sunday Times whether Biden should be the nominee: “If considerations were something I had influence over, just candidly here, we’d probably have a different candidate.”

After the story was published Sunday, Omar suggested her quotes were taken out of context but nevertheless said she’ll vote for Biden, over President Trump.

The Biden campaign immediately denied the Reade allegation, but Biden did not directly address it until a few weeks ago. The so-called “liberal media” was also slow to address the issue, sparking criticism about a double standard in the #Metoo Movement when perhaps a favorite is accused.

However, the story now has broad national attention, most recently with Reade’s academic records being called into question and her attorney having resigned from the case late last week.