Congressman Eric Swalwell, who thinks of himself as President Swalwell, has declared that guns need to go, because we have "nukes". No that is not a joke. If you have your home invaded, just tell the crooks the U.S. has nukes and watch them flee from fear—LOL

The sad part is that we the election of dozens of openly socialist Democrats to Congress Eric is now a moderate in the Congress. Scary? That is why we need to start now to return Congress to American values in 2020.

Democratic Rep. Swalwell warns gun owners that ‘government has nukes’

By Valerie Richardson , The Washington Times, 11/16/18

Rep. Eric Swalwell , California Democrat, warned gun owners Friday that any fight over firearms would be “a short one,” because the federal government has an extensive cache of nuclear weapons.

After Joe Biggs tweeted that Mr. Swalwell “wants a war” over the Second Amendment, Mr. Swalwell responded, “And it would be a short war my friend.”

“The government has nukes.Too many of them. But they’re legit,” the congressman tweeted. “I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities.”

Mr. Swalwell quickly added that “No one is nuking anyone or threatening that,” but by then it was too late.

“Swalwell 2020: Nuke the Resisters,” tweeted conservative pundit Ben Shapiro.

Eric, I get that your use of “nukes” was sarcasm, and, yep, twitter doesn’t do nuance.

But understand how many of us gun clinging Americans recoil at the word “confiscation” and will do whatever we have to do to defend our guns against a government that would take them. Thanks https://t.co/GDDsm0gt0U

Mr. Swalwell has long tangled with gun-rights supporters over limits on firearms access. In May, he proposed outlawing “military-style semiautomatic weapons” and requiring owners to sell them to the government or face prosecution.

He told the “gun trolls” erupting over his Friday nukes comment, “Don’t be so dramatic.”