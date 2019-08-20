By

Is the Democrat Party—the Party of Pelosi, Newson, Schumer and Katie Port, the Socialist Party in the United States? Of course. It is not me saying it—it is the Democratic Socialist Party of America saying it—and it is the pronouncements of the major Democrat candidates for President. Each wants open borders. Each wants to control the economy, jobs, families and our living standards via use of totalitarian rules based on "The Green Dream". The Democrat candidates for President call for trillions more in spending, trillions more in taxes. This is the transfer of assets from the private sector to government—this is the government ownership of private property, through legalized theft called taxation. Democrats need to be proud of their socialist policies—will the American people reward or punish them in 2020?

Democratic Socialists Pass Resolutions Calling for Open Borders; Green New Deal

Garrett Schaffel, Democratic Socialists, 8/1/19

(Atlanta, GA) — Today, delegates at the Democratic Socialists National Convention overwhelmingly voted to pass resolutions calling for Open Borders and endorsing a Green New Deal that includes reaching net zero emissions within a decade by democratizing the energy sector through public ownership.

“Our policies are Trump’s worst nightmare,” said Maria Svart, national director of the Democratic Socialists of America. “They provide a vision of a better world. They provide hope. And most of all, when we win, they will provide power to working people — not billionaires.”

Polling has shown that Democratic Socialism has been rising in popularity since the 2016 election as more Americans become familiar with policies like Medicare for All. DSA members have been elected to local office in numerous states including Georgia, North Dakota, and Illinois.

The above resolutions show the organization’s commitment to fighting the immediate, institutional crises of the climate catastrophe and detention facilities on the border.

“We unapologetically support free movement for all people. It is unacceptable that a Fortune-500 corporation can ship a job across a border without consequences while a mother crossing a border to see her child is put into a concentration camp,” said DSA member Brandon Rey Ramirez, a cosponsor of the resolution. “Our current system is morally indefensible at its core. We need open borders and the complete dismantling of ICE and CPB in order to respect the dignity that every person deserves.”

“The UN and the IPCC are unequivocal in their findings that we are headed towards possible human extinction because of climate disruption,” said Ashik Siddique, a co-sponsor of the resolution. “Capitalism and the corporate greed it inspires are the cause of our present crisis, but ecologically informed socialism is the answer. We cannot allow ourselves the luxury of despair. We must build a better world, and the first step is democratizing our energy systems through public ownership.”

About the Resolutions

Support for Open Borders

DSA supports the demand for open borders. This includes the uninhibited transnational free movement of people, the demilitarization of the US-Mexico border, the abolition of ICE and CPB without replacement, decriminalization of immigration, full amnesty for all asylum seekers and a pathway to citizenship for all non-citizen residents.

Ecosocialist Green New Deal

DSA will establish a national DSA priority campaign to fight at the national, regional, and local levels for a radical Green New Deal. This would seek to decarbonize all sectors of the U.S. economy by 2030; democratize control of major energy systems and resources through public ownership; transition to a caring economy with a federal job guarantee. We are calling for the redistribution of resources from the worst polluters, like Wall Street and the bloated U.S. military, to fund the transformation we need from an extractive to a regenerative economy.

Delegates also passed a series of other resolutions including organizing to fight for abortion access, prioritizing local electoral campaigns, and supporting the decriminalization of sex work. The convention will continue on Saturday and Sunday

Democratic Socialists of America is the largest socialist organization in the United States with over 56,000 dues paying members. It has grown approximately tenfold since the 2016 election.