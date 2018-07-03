By

The radical riots at the Chicago Democrat convention in 1968 elected Richard Nixon for President and started the process of making the Supreme Court a Constitution only court. Politics has changed because of the riots. Recently we have seen the Occupy movement close down streets and government buildings, with almost no convictions for the firebombing, physical violence and the hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to property. Last year we saw the ANTIFA take down of Washington D.C, violence on our campuses, the end of free speech on most college campuses and bullying of anyone that supports President Trump or the Rule of Law. Try going to a restaurant wearing a Trump button or a MAGA hat and see how quickly you are harassed by the bigots of the Left—the totalitarians that prefer dictatorships to freedom. Without hesitation I predict that college campus when they re-open in August will be headquarters for massive riots—based on the Supreme Court appointment, demanding open borders, opposition to capitalism and race riots against white people and gender riots against males. We are in a Civil War. For the Democrats, this is a disaster, just as it was for them in 1968. People want public safety—Progressives are egged by Maxine Waters wanting her opponents to be harassed. The worse case of TDS is borne by Tom Steyer, after spending $100 million to get rid of the Republican Party and Donald Trump is OPENLY called for a “limited” nuclear war to wipe out Trump and supporters of freedom. This is going to be a very violent Fall. The biggest loser will not be the Constitution—it will be the winner. The loser of the year will be the Democrat party, it is now openly approving the end of ICE—which opens our borders to human traffickers, sex traffickers, drug cartels and MS-13—the American people will slap them down at the polls in the Fall.

Democrats' 1968 rerun will have a November like last

By Charles Hurt, The Washington Times, 7/1/18

Call it the summer of ‘68.

Rioters in the streets.

Communists on the ballot.

Radical leftists threaten to kidnap, rape and torture political enemies. Even the children of political enemies.

The only thing we are missing these days are political assassinations. So far, these lunatics have mostly stuck to executing police officers.

Of course they sure tried to assassinate dozens of Republican congressmen last summer. Luckily, that plot was thwarted but not before the ardent supporter of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders shot Rep. Steve Scalise, a Capitol Police officer and two others.

The would-be assassin, unfortunately, could only be killed once by the brave cops who halted the deranged socialist.

If there is anything funny about all this lunacy — and there is very little funny about it — it is how moronically stupid these people are.

The so-called “Antifa” anarchist group sparked riots over the weekend in Oregon to protest some patriotic prayer group.

Violently protesting a patriotic prayer group is kind of funny on the face of it because, really, what is more threatening than a prayer group. Imagine what kind of tough guy gets all worked up about a patriotic prayer group. But that’s not what is so hilarious.

What is hilarious is that these illiterate goons call themselves “Antifa,” short for the words “anti” and “fascist.”

Because what says “anti-fascist” more than going out of your way to club gathered members of a patriotic prayer group minding their own business? What says “anti-fascist” more than refusing to serve somebody in your dirty little restaurant — all because that person holds a different political viewpoint?

Nothing says “anti-fascist” more than a truly “low-IQ” congresswoman summoning the “Antifa” rioters to hunt down political opponents and hound them and their families out of any and all public spaces.

Nothing says “anti-fascist” like threatening to kidnap the child of a political opponent to torture and molest that child.

Maybe they call themselves “anti-fascist” because they think the Nazis were too well-behaved.

After all, these people are utterly illiterate when it comes to history. These are the same people who think that the fine men and women who protect America’s borders are the actual “Nazis” here.

Literally, it is a waste of brain cells even to entertain their dull and dishonest nonsense. But it is also little wonder how these people got so far off track.

For eight years, these people looked up to a political apparatus — yes that one of “hope” and “change” — and saw celebrations of unconstitutional lawlessness.

They saw cops demeaned and the impossible job they have belittled.

No institution or event was too sacred to weaponize into the partisan fight.

Their motto is: “When they go low, go lower.”

There is good news. In the summer of 1968, sober-minded American voters saw the daily drumbeat of the “Antifa” fascists on television. Voters did not freak out and riot back in the streets. They did not arm up and shoot back.

No, they just showed up at the voting booth in November. And delivered one of the most stunning rebukes to the “Antifa” fascist crowd in U.S. history.

So, “Antifa,” please, keep the riots going. And definitely keep up your calls to abolish ICE. That is a real winner.