Democrats Abuse Public with “F” Bombs at Hearing!

The Democrat Party has been given full authority to do as they please, since the Republican Party in California has made it clear it will not fight back with voter registration, running candidates—and endorsing candidates that are either deadbeat Dad's, No Trumpers or folks put into a race just to make sure real Republicans are not on the November ballot. "After a handful of witnesses opposing AB 2098 made short statements at the end of their testimony instead of just giving a name, affiliation and support or opposition, Assemblyman Berman raised his voice and yelled, "Hey! Check it out! I need everybody to follow the fucking rules!" Increasingly legislative committee chairpersons are showing their frustration with members of the public who call in to the hearings in support or opposition to whatever bill is being heard. Yet this is the system the majority party demanded during the COVID lockdowns, partial re-openings, and continues to insist upon. California legislative Democrats no longer make the pretense they want to hear from the public.

Assemblyman Marc Berman Drops F-Bomb at Members of the Public During Hearing

AB 2098 would reclassify the sharing of COVID-19 ‘misinformation’ by doctors and surgeons as unprofessional conduct

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 4/19/22

During Tuesday’s Assembly Business & Professions Committee hearing on the very controversial AB 2098 by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), to punish physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label drugs, or those who dare to ask questions about COVID vaccine safety, Committee Chairman, Assemblyman Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) became outwardly upset at members of the public who showed up to testify in opposition to the bill.

After a handful of witnesses opposing AB 2098 made short statements at the end of their testimony instead of just giving a name, affiliation and support or opposition, Assemblyman Berman raised his voice and yelled, “Hey! Check it out! I need everybody to follow the fucking rules!”

Increasingly legislative committee chairpersons are showing their frustration with members of the public who call in to the hearings in support or opposition to whatever bill is being heard. Yet this is the system the majority party demanded during the COVID lockdowns, partial re-openings, and continues to insist upon.

Previously before COVID, even hearings for very popular or controversial bills would attract a large gathering of members of the public inside the hearing room, as well as from the Capitol community of lobbyists and industry representatives, but the public comment time usually went smoothly and quickly, managed in person by Sergeants and the Committee chairman/woman.

With so much business still being done remotely at the Capitol, hearings can painfully drag on because members of the public aren’t sure what the protocol is, or they use the opportunity to lecture lawmakers on the error of their ways.

In addition to punishing physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for making statements “contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus,” AB 2098 would reclassify the sharing of COVID-19 “misinformation” by doctors and surgeons as unprofessional conduct that would result in disciplinary action.

Under AB 2098, doctors would be subject to disciplinary actions by the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board of California if they do not adhere to the approved COVID treatment consensus.

Jonathan Zachreson shared this significant testimony at the hearing by a civil rights attorney: “Speaking personally as a life-long Democrat and a civil rights attorney, I am dismayed that Democrats are bringing forward bills that undermine civil liberties.”

This little gem is buried deep in the bill: “Major news outlets have reported that some of the most dangerous propagators of inaccurate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are licensed health care professionals.” It is a shame that lawmakers aren’t required to cite their sources.

The Globe has covered AB 2098 and other constitutionally dubious bills involving forced COVID-19 vaccinations for children for school enrollment, allowing minor children to make their own vaccine decisions away from a parent, requiring health care staff to complete cultural humility training to provide trans-inclusive health care, and, another would force law enforcement officials to enforce public health orders.

This testimony was spectacular: