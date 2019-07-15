Democrats Allow Discrimination Against Asians entering UC System/Oppose Discrimination Based on Hair Style

By

We have a severe homeless problem. Vets are sleeping on the street, schools are failing our students. Taxes are highest in the nation and the cost of living is cause the roads out of State to be clogged. But, the legislature had time to end "hair discrimination." No this is not a joke—except on the people of California. With illegal aliens crowding our schools, roads and hospitals, the legislature is begging more to come here—AND had time to end a discrimination of such magnitude. When will the bill be introduced to end discrimination of people looking for a job while wearing sandals and jeans with holes in them at the knees—that is a real problem.

State Senate Votes to End Hair Discrimination in the Workplace and Schools

Posted by Contributing Editor, MyNewsLA, 7/3/19

A Southland lawmaker’s bill to prevent workplace hair-grooming rules that discriminate against styles favored by people of color was signed Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, making California the first state in the country to ban racial discrimination based on natural hair.

Introduced by Sen. Holly J. Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, SB 188 aims to “create a respectful and open workplace for natural hair” by clarifying that traits historically associated with race, such as hair texture and hairstyle, be protected from discrimination in the workplace and in K-12 public and charter schools.

Known as the CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair,” the bill was sponsored by a coalition comprised of the National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty, Color Of Change and the Dove personal care brand, according to Mitchell.

“In California, we celebrate the contributions of everyone — no matter where they are from, who they love, what language they speak, and, thanks to Senator Mitchell, no matter how they wear their hair,” Newsom said.

Mitchell said the CROWN Act “is about inclusion, pride and choice.”

“This law protects the right of black Californians to choose to wear their hair in its natural form, without pressure to conform to Eurocentric norms,” she said. “I am so excited to see the culture change that will ensue from the law.”

According to the governor’s office, the new law amends the Fair Employment and Housing Act and the Education Code to prohibit employers and schools from enforcing purportedly “race neutral” grooming policies that disproportionately impact people of color. Under the bill, employers will still be able to make and enforce certain policies, as long as they are valid and non-discriminatory and have no disparate impact. For example, employers can still require employees to secure their hair for safety or hygienic reasons.