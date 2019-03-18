I wish this was a true press release. Every time I see a Democrat office holder screaming about taking away Second Amendments rights, I look to see how close tax paid body guards are standing near them. If Sanders and his Socialist/Democrats colleagues running for President, were honest, they would live under the same conditions as they want us to live—as easy targets for terrorists and nuts. Why should they be protected, but not us?
““We’ve talked to all possible candidates and everyone has agreed. Gun violence is a huge issue in our country, and guns are the problem. So whoever runs for president as a Democrat in 2020—be it Bernie, Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Jerry Brown, and/or whoever else throws their hat in the ring—they will steadfastly refuse to employ security teams who carry scary firearms.”
Tyler further confirmed that if a Democrat wins the White House in 2020, their first order of business will be to disarm the Secret Service.”
That would be honest—but, seriously, when was the last time a Socialist/Democrats was honest about their values and intentions?
Democrats Announce All 2020 Candidates Will Forego Armed Security To Protest Gun Violence
Babylon Bee, 3/15/19
U.S.—Democratic National Committee spokesperson Michael Tyler announced Thursday that all candidates who run in the 2020 presidential election as Democrats will completely forego armed security for the entirety of their campaigns, in a clear and bold stance against gun violence in America.
“We’ve talked to all possible candidates and everyone has agreed. Gun violence is a huge issue in our country, and guns are the problem. So whoever runs for president as a Democrat in 2020—be it Bernie, Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Jerry Brown, and/or whoever else throws their hat in the ring—they will steadfastly refuse to employ security teams who carry scary firearms.”
Tyler further confirmed that if a Democrat wins the White House in 2020, their first order of business will be to disarm the Secret Service. Asked how the president would then be kept safe, Tyler revealed that they plan on introducing a gun-free zone encompassing a 500-yard radius around the president at all times.
“Problem solved,” he said.
Profile