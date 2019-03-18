Democrats Announce All 2020 Candidates Will Forego Armed Security To Protest Gun Violence

I wish this was a true press release. Every time I see a Democrat office holder screaming about taking away Second Amendments rights, I look to see how close tax paid body guards are standing near them. If Sanders and his Socialist/Democrats colleagues running for President, were honest, they would live under the same conditions as they want us to live—as easy targets for terrorists and nuts. Why should they be protected, but not us?

““We’ve talked to all possible candidates and everyone has agreed. Gun violence is a huge issue in our country, and guns are the problem. So whoever runs for president as a Democrat in 2020—be it Bernie, Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Jerry Brown, and/or whoever else throws their hat in the ring—they will steadfastly refuse to employ security teams who carry scary firearms.”

Tyler further confirmed that if a Democrat wins the White House in 2020, their first order of business will be to disarm the Secret Service.”

That would be honest—but, seriously, when was the last time a Socialist/Democrats was honest about their values and intentions?