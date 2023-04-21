By

Democrats are acting like dictators in a Banana Republic

by Santa Barbara News-Press Editorial, 4/15/23

“Referring to the U.S. as a banana republic is an insult to Banana Republics worldwide.”

– Bo Hines

In the early 1900s, William Porter, aka O. Henry, coined the term “banana republic” in a fictional story based on his experience living in the Honduras. The term references a politically unstable nation with high inflation, high crime and little respect for human rights. The nation is run by a dictator and his army. The economy is dependent on growing a single product like bananas.

Over the years, “banana republic” describes any country that has a ruthless, corrupt or dictatorial government with one major political party and a potentate who relies on the military to keep him in power. El Presidente has no respect for state institutions, elections or the people. The only way he is replaced is by assassination or a military coup if he won’t vacate his office after a rigged election.

Lawlessness and corruption are everyday occurrences in banana republics. Most laws are ignored. Others are manipulated by the militia for the president’s benefit. Militia, police and government brute force are used to keep the people subservient to the government’s de facto superiority. Truth, justice and fair play are nonexistent. Those who resist El Presidente are sent to prison for years or worse.

During the last presidential election when Donald Trump was campaigning, he told the people that he was running for president because he felt if we did not bring law and order back into American government, America would soon become a banana republic.

It looks like Mr. Trump was clairvoyant.

Since Donald Trump was a patriot and not a politician, while he was in office, the populist president was under constant attack by the Democrats. He was impeached twice as U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, trumped up charges about suspect foreign collusion. President Trump’s second impeachment trial was a steroidal sequel when he was charged with “incitement of insurrection” for the citizen protests in Washington.

“Anyone who thinks that my story is anywhere near over is sadly mistaken.”

– Donald Trump

Donald Trump became the first president to be impeached twice and the first one to be impeached after he left office. But that wasn’t enough. In August 2022, Democrats sent the FBI to Florida to pillage and ransack Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Outraged Republicans said the desecration of a former president’s home out of spiteful political hate is “third-world country politics” at its worst.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says, “The scene was akin to one in a ‘banana republic!’ ”

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said, “Are we now a Third World country?”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. and the son of Cuban exiles, remarked, “I compare this to Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega jailing political opponents.”

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., angrily said she is concerned that the U.S. is being led down the wrong path — the same as Cuba and Nicaragua.

When a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr. Trump on more than 30 charges for paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels, Spanish media groups, many who fled political atrocities in corrupt banana republics, angrily retorted. They said District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment against Mr. Trump is unabashed corrupt political persecution, the same as the venality in countries they fled.

“The U.S. can no longer brag about ‘democracy’ and free elections to other nations.”

– Miguel Diaz

If the objective of the Democrats is to make sure that the popular Donald Trump is never elected president again, why are they doing everything in their power to ensure that Mr. Trump wins back the White House in 2024? Like Caesar, the Democrats crossed the Rubicon indicting former President Trump. Democrats declared war on the GOP and will do anything to take out the patriot they fear the most.

The New York Times, like other liberal media giants, camp out in District Attorney Bragg’s office. They report that the Trump indictment centers specifically on how a single payment was classified on his campaign disclosure. Mr. Bragg fabricated a weak, questionable falsification of a business record against Trump!

The Soros-backed Bragg disgraced his office by indicting Mr. Trump. Falsification of financial records is a minor misdemeanor in New York and is virtually never charged. It has only a two-year statute of limitations. For Mr. Bragg to inflate this into a felony, he’d have to show that Trump falsified records to conceal another crime. Yet the liberal FBI and Department of Justice said Mr. Trump committed no crime at all.

“When somebody challenges you, fight back. Be brutal, be tough.”

– Donald Trump

When President Bill Clinton took advantage of a woman young enough to be his daughter and lied about it under oath, Democrats said it was justified. There is nothing illegal about two adults having consensual sex. Sen. John Kerry commented, “That was a private personal relationship. It had nothing to do with politics. It is something for Bill and Hillary to work out — not the American people.”

Democrats said Bill Clinton’s perjury to conceal one of his numerous affairs was natural and noble. Mr. Clinton was protecting his family. Democrats convinced the court and most of the nation it was a fact of life that people hide adulterous acts. He just got caught. But it’s no reason for him to lose his job.

“A lot of presidential memoirs are dull and self-serving. I know that mine won’t be.”

– Bill Clinton

Like leaders in banana republics, Democrats live by their own rules. Presidential candidate Sen. John Edwards liked to tell people about how he and wife Elizabeth ate at Wendy’s on their wedding anniversary, despite their wealth. After the events, Sen. Edwards would leave the stage, and sneak back to his hotel room and “get frisky” with his videographer who was “the mother of one of his children.”

Theodore Roosevelt said: “No man is above the law.” No one, including a former president and a current president, is above the law. But no one is below the law either.

If any president is going to be prosecuted, in or out of office, it should be based on a legitimate criminal offense that all other Americans would be indicted for. District Attorney Bragg’s case is so ludicrous even Judge Judy would throw it out.

Democrats tried to get rid of Mr. Trump for eight years and don’t give a hoot if he paid a porn star hush money. They let Mr. Clinton commit perjury over the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. They showed zero concern when Mr. Clinton paid Paula Jones $850,000 for sexual harassment claims. The Democrats slapped a measly fine on Hillary Clinton’s campaign for the infamous Steele dossier.

And Bill Clinton’s own Security Advisor Sandy Berger was fined a wimpy $6,905 for ripping off top security documents.

Democrats have selective amnesia when they are trying to reach their most-obsessive objective: “Cancel out Donald Trump.”

A Newsweek poll a day after Mr. Trump was indicted shows him defeating Joe Biden by double digits if the election were held today. Now Mr. Trump is back on the national stage where he shines politically and where he is most effective. Like it or not, he is an American icon for patriots across the U.S. “People on the political left have a set of opinions, just as people do in other parts of the ideological spectrum. What is surprising is how often the opinions of those on the left are accompanied by hostility and even hatred towards others.”

— Thomas Sowell