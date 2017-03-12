Democrats Could have TWO Candidates on 2018 ballot—Feinstein and Arnold

By

Dianne Feinstein supported Hillary Clinton for president. Arnold Schwarzenegger opposed Donald Trump for president. Both support higher taxes, government control of education. Diane and Arnold believe in illegal aliens having rights and Kate Steinle having none. If you like junk science, to kill jobs, I am not sure who is worse, Arnold or Diane. Now, Arnold is considering running for US Senate—he wants to be a Senator—like Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Sherrod Brown. The good news is that he will no longer pretend to be a Republican. ““The prospect of Schwarzenegger’s return to elected politics in a 2018 U.S. Senate run — possibly as an independent — is generating increasing buzz in state Republican circles, fueled by the former governor’s seeming ability to get under the skin of President Donald Trump on social media,” Politico said. Arnold will make McCain and Graham look like supporters of Trump and freedom. Thank you to Prop. 14 and the Bowtie for this situation—the neutering of the Republican Party and its inability to fight for nominations. Add Faulconer for Governor and the 2018 GOP results could be even worse than the 2016 results.

Schwarzenegger eyes 2018 challenge to Sen. Feinstein

Posted by Ken Stone, MyNewsLA, 3/10/17

What to call the former Governator if he ran for U.S. Senate? The Senatator?

Politico on Thursday broke the news that Arnold Schwarzenegger might seek Dianne Feinstein seat’s in 2018.

“The prospect of Schwarzenegger’s return to elected politics in a 2018 U.S. Senate run — possibly as an independent — is generating increasing buzz in state Republican circles, fueled by the former governor’s seeming ability to get under the skin of President Donald Trump on social media,” Politico said.

Feinstein will be 85, Newsweek noted, “and it’s unclear whether she will seek another term. The San Francisco Chronicle did report that she sent out invitations for a ‘Feinstein for Senate 2018’ campaign kickoff for later this month.”

Newsweek said Schwarzenegger, 69, would be geographically closer to Trump.

“The two have taunted each other in speeches and on social media. After Trump mocked Schwarzenegger’s Apprentice ratings and called on guests at the National Prayer Breakfast in February to pray for the Governator, the action movie star fired back, suggesting they switch roles.”

“You take over TV—because you’re such an expert in ratings—and I take over your job, then people can finally sleep comfortably again,” he said on Twitter. Trump formerly hosted the show.