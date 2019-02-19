Democrats Don’t Want ICE Notified When Illegal Aliens Try to Purchase Guns

This is another example of Democrats having a double standard.  Were it not for that, they would have NO standards.  If you are I had an illegal gun they want us jailed for life.  If an illegal alien has a gun, they want to ignore it.

“Last year a record number of illegal aliens, millions of them, tried to purchase firearms in the United States. Not only is it illegal to enter the United States without permission, it’s also illegal to purchase or possess a gun.

The FBI this year has barred a record number of cases of illegal immigrants from buying guns, according to a new report of background checks.

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System listed 7,836,600 “illegal/unlawful alien” as of 2018.
Why are we not enforcing those laws?  Oh, Democrats would be upset

Katie Pavlich, Townhall,  2/18/19

As the debate over illegal immigration continues to rage, Democrats continue to prove they are proponents of open borders and lawlessness.

The latest example comes from Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is berating Democrats for protecting illegal aliens who attempt to purchase firearms and fail a background check.

That number has been increasing in recent years.

Illegal immigrants rank at the top of those on the FBI’s “prohibited category.”

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, especially Chairman Elijah Cummings, are vicious advocates for gun control…against law abiding American citizens. In fact they believe “gun violence,” the vast majority of which is made up of suicides, is a national emergency.

