California has one of the largest oil fields in the nation. Our fracking could take care of our needs and those of other States for decades. Now the Democrats are trying to close down a whole industry that provides thousands of jobs, that on average pay over $121,000 a year—plus benefits. How do they close it down? “The bill would authorize a city or county to require by ordinance that new oil and gas development or enhancement operation be located a larger distance away from a residence, school, childcare facility, playground, hospital, or health clinic than 2,500 feet. In the event that 2 or more cities and counties with jurisdiction over the same geographic area establish different health protection zone distances, the bill would require the larger health protection zone distance to apply. Because a violation of these provisions would be a crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.” You read that right—they want to make it a crime to drill for oil, provide jobs, etc. Think the cost of gas is high now, think how much it will cost when all gas in imported. Then expect a ban on all gas driven cars—oh, there is a bill to do that—by 2040! Venezuela, here we come.

Democrats: End ALL Oil Drilling in California in Twenty Years

Assembly Bill No. 345

Introduced by Assembly Member Muratsuchi , 2/14/19

An act to add Section 3203.5 to the Public Resources Code, relating to oil and gas.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 345, as amended, Muratsuchi. Oil and gas: operations: location restrictions.

Existing law authorizes the Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources in the Department of Conservation to regulate the drilling, operation, maintenance, and abandonment of oil and gas wells in the state. Existing law requires the operator of a well to file a written notice of intention to commence drilling with, and prohibits any drilling until approval is given by, the State Oil and Gas Supervisor or district deputy. Existing law requires an operator proposing to perform a well stimulation treatment to apply to the supervisor or district deputy for a permit to perform the well stimulation treatment and imposes other requirements and conditions on the use of well stimulation treatments. Under existing law, a person who fails to comply with this and other requirements relating to the regulation of oil or gas operations is guilty of a misdemeanor.

This bill would require, commencing January 1, 2020, all new oil and gas development, development or enhancement operation, as defined, that is not on federal land, to be located at least 2,500 feet from a residence, school, childcare facility, playground, hospital, or health clinic. For these purposes, the bill would require the redrilling of a previously plugged and abandoned oil or gas well or other rework operations, as defined, to be considered new oil and gas development. The bill would authorize a city or county to require by ordinance that new oil and gas development or enhancement operation be located a larger distance away from a residence, school, childcare facility, playground, hospital, or health clinic than 2,500 feet. In the event that 2 or more cities and counties with jurisdiction over the same geographic area establish different health protection zone distances, the bill would require the larger health protection zone distance to apply. Because a violation of these provisions would be a crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program. The bill would authorize an operator of an oil or gas well or a production facility subject to these provisions to file a written request, containing specified information, with the division for a variance to reduce the health protection zone to the maximum achievable distance, and would authorize the supervisor to grant a variance upon making a written finding that the operator has no other feasible means of accessing a legal subsurface right, that the variance provides as much distance between sensitive receptors and those oil and gas operations as achievable, and that the variance would not endanger public health and safety.

The California Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Statutory provisions establish procedures for making that reimbursement.

This bill would provide that no reimbursement is required by this act for a specified reason.

Digest Key

Vote: MAJORITY Appropriation: NO Fiscal Committee: YES Local Program: YES