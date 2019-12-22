By

Usually, it is based on personal history, supporters and money. Policy is almost NEVER a difference. It is just the brand of Socialism that the people will buy—in a suicide pact with themselves. In the 59th Assembly District, the issue is RACE. Will the Hispanic population allow a black to represent them in Sacramento. Imagine, the Party that claims the GOP is racist, decides its elections based on race. The Democrats are hypocrites—as this race proves. “The American Community Survey (ACS), which collects limited data through samples rather than the decennial actual population count, estimates black or African-American residents are at 18.7%. Hispanic/Latino residents (which can be white or other race) are estimated at 75.2%. In the 2010 Census, total population was 19.9% and 75.0% respectively. However, citizen voting-age population (CVAP) isn’t measured in the ACS. In the 2020 Census in AD59, it was 39.9% black or African-American and 49.9% Hispanic Latino. There’s every reason to believe that the CVAP number in the 2020 Census will look much more like the ACS total population. Demographically, Hispanic/Latino residents have higher birth rates. While many are likely non-citizens, their children likely are, and ten years likely means that citizen children of non-eligible voters have reached voting age.” I wonder if the Hispanics in this district understands that the California Democrat Party stands for the socialism that has killed off Venezuela, Cuba and other Latin American and South American nations. By voting for the Democrats they are saying that Cuba is their role model for government. That is called suicide. The weapon for the Hispanics to be used to kill themselves economically and freedom-wise? Race. Sad to watch a death. (You should take advantage of the The Nooner, they have a free subscription. While it is a Democrat newsletter, it is informative and honest.—I read it every day)

Democrats Fight Identity Politics in 59th Assembly District

Scott Lay, Scott Lays The Nooner, 12/21/19

AD59 (South Los Angeles): A large clash is brewing for 2020 In what might be considered an odd location, with incumbent Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D) facing Democrat Efren Martinez and Republican Marcello Villeda. With the Democrats having 61 of the 80 Assembly seats and a culture of incumbent protection and special interest money directed to such, one would think that Jones-Sawyer has the race in the bag. That, however, does not appear to be the case in 2020 in Assembly District 59, a population dense district straddles the 110 in Los Angeles County neighborhoods just down to Manchester, in a region known as the “Gateway Cities.”

The first question is whether this will be decided in March with one Democrat and one Republican advancing to November. Hillary Clinton captured 90.7% of the vote in the district to Donald Trump’s 5.1%. In 2018, Governor Gavin Newsom defeated Republican John Cox in the district 88.6 to 11.4%. This is the exact type of district that is likely to advance two Democrats to November.

Now is the often uncomfortable issue of the changing racial demographics in South Los Angeles, the locale of legendary African-American political machines. The district has been changing for some time, but dynamics are accelerating it.

The American Community Survey (ACS), which collects limited data through samples rather than the decennial actual population count, estimates black or African-American residents are at 18.7%. Hispanic/Latino residents (which can be white or other race) are estimated at 75.2%. In the 2010 Census, total population was 19.9% and 75.0% respectively.

However, citizen voting-age population (CVAP) isn’t measured in the ACS. In the 2020 Census in AD59, it was 39.9% black or African-American and 49.9% Hispanic Latino. There’s every reason to believe that the CVAP number in the 2020 Census will look much more like the ACS total population. Demographically, Hispanic/Latino residents have higher birth rates. While many are likely non-citizens, their children likely are, and ten years likely means that citizen children of non-eligible voters have reached voting age.

But, are they politically engaged and will they vote?

An instructive race to look at is the 2016 general election in which Kamala Harris defeated fellow Democrat, former congresswoman Loretta Sanchez. Statewide, the Democratic Party-backed Harris won 61.6% to Sanchez’s 38.4%.



In AD59, the mixed black/South Asian Harris garnered 54.2% in AD59 to Sanchez’s 45.8%, who is a child of Mexican immigrant parents, an over-performance by Sanchez of 7.4%.

Not only are racial demographics changing here, election systems are as well. Because of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA), local government elections throughout Los Angeles County are switching to even-numbered years and frequently election districts with cities and school districts that have been at large. While the City of Los Angeles previously had elections by districts, they were conducted in April of odd-numbered years.

The culturally significant city of Compton (south of AD59) is switching to even years and council districts, as is the school district. The city council currently has one Latino and the school board is all black or African-American. That’s expected to change significantly as the election systems change, leading to local government that more closely reflects a city that has a Hispanic/Latino majority. With that, the bench of potential candidates will have far more experienced Hispanic/Latinos and, with that, stronger political machines.

While Compton is not in AD59, very similar dynamics have been taking place throughout Los Angeles and of course in AD59.

In AD59, Martinez lives in Huntington Park, which has an all-Latino city council and elections coordinated with the change to the statewide March 3 primary. Jones-Sawyer lives in Los Angeles City Council district 1, which isn’t on the ballot in 2020. They are both in the 1st supervisorial district, which is represented by Hilda Solis and also not up in 2020.

Before the Assembly, Jones-Sawyer worked for the City of Los Angeles and was a labor leader. He was also a Democratic Party leader, serving as statewide CDP secretary. Martinez is a veteran who led the Florence-Firestone chamber of commerce, served in civic and community organizations, and now consults on public policy for business organizations.

On the money side, Jones-Sawyer reported $153,327 in cash as of June 30. Since July 1, he has raised $81,200 in large contributions. As of June 30, Martinez reported $110,354 in cash. However, Martinez added $260,000 to his campaign account shortly after filing and has raised $5,700 from two large contributors since.

Martinez presents a serious challenge to Jones-Sawyer and also a quandary in Sacramento. The Latino Legislative Caucus has 29 members and the Legislative Black Caucus has ten. While the Latino Caucus plays in elections to expand its reach, don’t expect them to directly take on an incumbent and, in fact, many members of the Latino Legislative Caucus have endorsed Reggie. This includes Assembly Majority Leader Ian C. Calderon who is not running for re-election to AD57, and Senator Susan Rubio and Assembly member Blanca Rubio. That’s significant since Ian’s stepmother Lisa Calderon and Sylvia Rubio–sister of Susan and Blanca–are two leading candidates to succeed Ian. Calderon chipped in the primary max of $4,700 to Jones-Sawyer on December 13.

That doesn’t mean that this won’t be a high-profile race if Jones-Sawyer and Martinez face off in a Dem-on-Dem fight in November between business interest and labor. This would be similar to the fight for SD22 in 2018, when Susan Rubio (D) defeated former Assembly member Mike Eng (D), with business groups conducting a large independent expenditure campaign for Rubio and labor countering on behalf of Eng.

For the above reasons, I am adding this safe Democratic seat to the list of the top Assembly Districts to watch in 2020 with it very likely to be a fight between Jones-Sawyer and Martinez through the November general election and yet another proxy war between business and labor groups trying to exert more influence over what is almost certain to be another supermajority of Democrats in both houses.