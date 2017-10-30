Democrats give MILLIONs of $$$ to Known Serial Sexual Harasser

By

Democrat Raul Bocanegra was caught in 2009, while an Assembly staffer, harassing women. Since then he is known as a serial harasser, yet the Democrat Party has given him millions of dollars to assure women are unsafe in the Capitol. He won his first election, lost the second and won his third—millions spent to provide California with a Harasser in Chief. While this is just one story about his abuse of women, is it really the only one?

Will the Assembly Democrats stop supporting this abuser? Absolutely not—so when they claim to be supportive of women—they lie. Did you expect anything else from these hypocrites?

First Name Emerges In Capitol Sexual Harassment Scandal

Ben Adler, Capitol Public Radio, 10/27/17

A California Assemblyman is the first lawmaker to be named in the sexual harassment scandal sweeping through the state Capitol. A legislative staffer says Democrat Raul Bocanegra groped her at a public event eight years ago.

Bocanegra was a Capitol staffer himself back in 2009 when Elise Flynn Gyore says he put his hand down her blouse at an after-work event at Mix Nightclub in downtown Sacramento. She filed a complaint with the Assembly the next day.

After an outside investigation, the Assembly barred Bocanegra from communicating with Gyore. But he kept his job, and he won his own Assembly seat in 2012.

Gyore told her story publicly for the first time Friday to the Los Angeles Times. In a statement, Bocanegra apologized for what he called an “unfortunate experience” and said he’s learned from it.