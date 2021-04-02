By

We know Democrats have used government policy, regulations and laws to diminish the influence of churches. So call Catholics like Newsom, Biden and Pelosi have used government money to kill babies and end traditional marriage—the tenets of the Church. They have forced ministers to be silent on social issues facing he community, unless they are anti-church. The scamdemic was used as an excuse to totally close our churches, without data as to why. Even today as Macys and WalMart are being opened 100%, churches are kept to a small number—Easter Sunday will see a majority of churches closed in California—just as they were closed for Christmas and last Easter. “20 years ago, 71% of Democrats were members of a church. A decade later, in the Obama years, it fell to 60% and is now down to 46%. That’s the sharpest drop of any demographic group and a quite striking one. While religious affiliation has dropped across the board, the collapse among Democrats is striking. Meanwhile, the Californication of the West continues apace with membership in the West dropping from 57% to 38%. No foundation. No moral or spiritual compass—no wonder we are in the age of Fascism in America.

Democrats Had Sharpest Decline in Church Membership

Daniel Greenfield, Front Page Mag, 3/30/21

In 2019, I noted that a majority of white Democrats had become non-Christian.

In Obama’s first year in office, 68% of white Democrats described themselves as Christians, 7% claimed to be members of other faiths, and 24% said that they had no religious affiliation.

A decade later, only 47% of white Democrats call themselves Christians. 10% are members of other faiths, and 42% have no religion.

That was a Pew survey. The Gallup survey for church membership now is even worse recording the sharpest drop in membership among Democrats.

20 years ago, 71% of Democrats were members of a church. A decade later, in the Obama years, it fell to 60% and is now down to 46%.

That’s the sharpest drop of any demographic group and a quite striking one. While religious affiliation has dropped across the board, the collapse among Democrats is striking.

Meanwhile, the Californication of the West continues apace with membership in the West dropping from 57% to 38%.