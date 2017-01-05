Democrats Joining Republicans in Immigration Reform to Protect Americans—Issa/Peters Say YES to American Jobs

By

Immigration is a complex issue—deportation of criminals. Stopping illegal benefits to illegal aliens, sanctuary cities and more. One of the worst abused problems, killing highly paid American jobs is the H1-B Visa. This is the program that allows major U.S. corporations to fire qualified Americans and hire foreigners—then force the Americans to train the Visa holders. Disney is one of the worst violators of America rights. Now we have the Democrats joining Republicans in making marginal changes to start the process of protecting American jobs. This is a good sign that the Progressive wing of the Democrat Party is dividing that Party on a key issue. Importantly, the Democrats are beginning to understand that illegal immigration is a significant reason they have lost 1,030 legislative seats in the nation. “The legislation would close a loophole that critics say is used by large companies to bring in cheaper foreign labor from abroad. The changes would raise the salary requirement to $100,000 per year from $60,000 and eliminate the masters degree exemption. Issa’s office said raising the salary to the average American level would cut down on abuse by removing the profit incentive to hire abroad, while the eliminating the degree exemption would keep positions open for truly highly-skilled immigrants.” Every little bit helps.

Posted by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 1/4/17

San Diego-area Reps. Darrell Issa and Scott Peters crossed party lines Wednesday to jointly support changes to the H1-B program that allows skilled immigrants to fill high-tech jobs.

Democrat Peters joined Republican Issa in supporting re-introduction of the so-called Protect and Grow American Jobs Act to ensure “spots remain available for the best and brightest talent from around the world.”

The legislation would close a loophole that critics say is used by large companies to bring in cheaper foreign labor from abroad. The changes would raise the salary requirement to $100,000 per year from $60,000 and eliminate the masters degree exemption.

Issa’s office said raising the salary to the average American level would cut down on abuse by removing the profit incentive to hire abroad, while the eliminating the degree exemption would keep positions open for truly highly-skilled immigrants.

“We need to ensure we can retain the world’s best and brightest talent,” Issa said. “At the same time, we also need to make sure programs are not abused to allow companies to outsource and hire cheap foreign labor from abroad to replace American workers.”

Peters added that “curbing abuse of the H1-B system will protect American jobs and help ensure that visas are available for innovators who need them to maintain a competitive workforce