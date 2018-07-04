By

While the media is paying up a few naysayers in the GOP they are missing what might be a bigger story—the implosion of the Democrat party. That party is torn between revolution/resistance and totalitarianism vs. freedom and liberal government. For the first time the #WalkAway movement has come to public exposure. “A movement to abandon liberalism and the Democratic Party has gained some serious traction after a video featuring a gay New York hairdresser went viral. “Once upon a time, I was a liberal. Well, to be honest, less than a year ago, I was still a liberal,” Brandon Straka said in the video seen by some five million people on Facebook and YouTube that ignited the #WalkAway campaign. “I reject a system which allows an ambitious, misinformed and dogmatic mob to suppress free speech, create false narratives, and apathetically steamroll over the truth,” he declared in the video. “I reject hate.” Brandon got it right—the modern Democrat Party is based on fear hate and bigotry, not equal rights or a free society—it is the nanny State on steroids—a Russia on the North American continent. Russian collusion—that is the modern Democrat Party and honest Democrats are running from the corruption, tyranny and hatred of the Pelosi, Warren, Harris version of a political Party. Pass this along to your Democrat friends, let them know they too can say No to hate, violence and bigotry. Join the Democrat #WalkAway movement. Think CNN will report on this? LOL

Democrats leaving the Party in droves as #WalkAway campaign gains real momentum

Frieda Powers, BizPacreview, 7/2/18

A movement to abandon liberalism and the Democratic Party has gained some serious traction after a video featuring a gay New York hairdresser went viral.

“Once upon a time, I was a liberal. Well, to be honest, less than a year ago, I was still a liberal,” Brandon Straka said in the video seen by some five million people on Facebook and YouTube that ignited the #WalkAway campaign.

“I reject a system which allows an ambitious, misinformed and dogmatic mob to suppress free speech, create false narratives, and apathetically steamroll over the truth,” he declared in the video. “I reject hate.”

The Epoch Times reported:

Meet Brandon Straka, the unlikely liberator and new face of the “silent minority” of Americans who’ve been cast out by family and friends, fired from jobs, and forced into silent social ghettos for their failure to “get it” about how hateful and dangerous Donald Trump is, and why he and all his supporters should be subjected to an ever-expanding social and professional fatwah.

Since Straka published his confessional video on May 26, his life as a New York City hairdresser and aspiring actor has been overtaken by a tidal wave.

“These are the reasons why I became a liberal. And these are the same reasons why I am now walking away,” Straka said in the video.

Twitter has been inundated with testimonials and personal videos of those who, like Straka, have awakened to the lies of liberalism. Conservative actor James Woods, who frequently uses the phrase in his tweets to his 1.5 million followers.

But according to Straka, this is “so much more than a hashtag on Twitter.”

“This is a testimonial campaign, a grassroots movement that is going to change the political landscape of this country,” he said.

Those who are part of the campaign are not typical conservatives, and seem to escape being stereotyped.

More from Epoch Times:

Those who are walking away are not Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables,” but rather, in many cases, lifelong Democrats who simply could not take it any longer and have longed for this very moment, when somebody like them would make it safe for them to come out of the closet and speak their minds.

From urban gay men to staunch liberal grandmothers, from a punk drag queen with black lips to a tattooed lesbian with a mohawk, those posting testimonials all had a breaking point, a moment when they decided to “walk away.”

While Democrats continue their anti-Trump propaganda and fuel hysteria over anything the president does while calling his supporters racists and Nazis, it seems their divisive and violent rhetoric is backfiring. If they are still looking for a “blue wave” in November, they should check out the #WalkAway movement on social media.