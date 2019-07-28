Democrats LOVE TAXES—“Do it for the Children”

By

To lovers of government tax money is fungible. Gas tax money is being used to destroy lanes on the streets and giving them to bikes and buses. Money meant to fix and expand our freeways are being used the largest scam in American history, the high speed rail to pay off unions, special interests and donors to Leftist causes. Now, they want to add 2 cents an ounce tax to soda, with the money going for children. Is that like education money being used to indoctrinate little kids in sex, hate of private corporations and love of criminals (social justice. In fact one of the sponsoring organization of this tax is “Social Justice Learning Institute“ along with “Roots of Change.” Nothing but a scam to finance indoctrination instead of education. Keep the schools and tax policy out of politics. Thought you should know about a pending November, 2020 ballot measure.

New Statewide Coalition Forms to Reduce Soda Use and Pass a Statewide Tax

Californians for Less Soda, 7/17/19

Today, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, public health and health equity advocates, medical professionals, and children and youth targeted by soda industry marketing, announced a new coalition that will focus on impacting California end-of-session soda tax decisions.

Discussing the pressing need for action, David Lee, a cardiologist at Stanford, and immediate past president of the American Heart Association Western States region, said, “Our new coalition is laser-focused on making sure whatever policies emerge from the legislature—or on the ballot—significantly reduce sugary drink consumption and health disparities.”

The coalition announced the following five goals for the campaign:

$0.02 per ounce statewide excise tax on sugar sweetened beverages in California

50 percent of tax revenue generated by the soda tax is dedicated to ensuring a healthier future for our kids and families, and more equitable health outcomes with a focus on communities of color and lower-income neighborhoods

Local decision-making on the use of local funds from the soda tax

Restore local control for soda taxes

Truth in advertising

Asm. Richard Bloom, a public health champion in the state legislature, stated, “We have large majorities in both state houses and a progressive governor. If we mean what we say about public health, there’s no way we can’t win this fight. It’s just a matter of making sure everyone knows the truth about Big Soda.”

Morgan Carvajal, Legislative Advocate for the California Medical Association, spoke about the link between sugary drinks and various diseases by saying, “People who consume a greater percentage of their calories from sugary drinks are at a significantly higher risk of suffering from obesity, diabetes and heart disease. We need to address the root causes of these diseases, specifically the overconsumption of sugary drinks.”

Discussing the need for an excess tax on sugary drinks, Genoveva Islas, Executive Director of Cultiva La Salud said, “We need to ensure that any state legislative bills or ballot initiatives moving forward lead to declines in sugary drink consumption, and that any new revenues raised are invested in creating a healthier future for our children and promoting more equitable health outcomes.”

Coalition members include:

American Heart Association

California Medical Association

California Dental Association

American Diabetes Association

Asian Pacific Partners for Empowerment, Advocacy and Leadership

California Black Health Network

CaliforniaHealth+ Advocates

California School-Based Health Alliance

Latino Coalition for a Healthy California

Public Health Advocates

Public Health Institute

Roots of Change

Social Justice Learning Institute