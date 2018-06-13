Democrats Love Taxes—Want to Add taxes to Celebrate July 4th

By

You got to give the Democrats credit—if something can be taxed they will do it. Now they want to add 3% to the tax for the purchase of fireworks for the 4th of July. “Even though the state is working with a $9 billion budget surplus this year, Legislative Democrats cannot seem to get their hands on enough taxpayer money. “Democrats have hit Californians with a new gas tax and housing tax over the past year,” said Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach). “Now, they want a new fireworks tax too?” $9 billion surplus/reserves and that is not good enough for Democrats. Seattle wanted to tax large companies $275 per employee—to help the homeless and get affordable housing Leftist crony capitalists Amazon and Starbucks yelled and screamed—and the tax is being repealed after 30 days. Why does the black market flourish? Because government nickels and dimes us to death.

Facts from Sac: Taxing Patriotism?

Capitol Democrats propose new fireworks tax

Assembly Republican Caucus, 6/12/18

Celebrating America’s independence this Fourth of July? There’s a tax for that.

Legislative Democrats have proposed a tax increase on Fourth of July fireworks sales. The new fireworks tax will tack on another 3 percent to each fireworks purchase.

Even though the state is working with a $9 billion budget surplus this year, Legislative Democrats cannot seem to get their hands on enough taxpayer money.

“Democrats have hit Californians with a new gas tax and housing tax over the past year,” said Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach). “Now, they want a new fireworks tax too?”

The fireworks tax (SB 794) will reach deeper into consumers’ pockets and likely reduce sales for local non-profit organizations that operate most fireworks stands in the state as fundraisers. Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have united in opposition.

